$80 Million Pro Bowl WR Rejected Jets Trade Interest

The New York Jets tried to make a big splash at wide receiver and they were denied.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen revealed during his introductory press conference that his old team approached him about whether he had a preference on where he would be traded to.

“There were a couple of teams that they would allow me I guess to say where I wanted to go. I only had like two [other] teams,” Allen explained to the media. “There were [two] teams that had interest, Jets and Houston.”

Allen Rejection Is Similar to the Tyreek Hill Situation

Deja vu for Jets fans.

In 2022 the green and white had agreed to the framework of a trade to acquire superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. However, KC also agreed to what a trade would look like for the Miami Dolphins as well.

The Chiefs allowed Hill to pick which team he wanted to get traded to. Hill picked the Dolphins and the Jets were left at the altar.

Allen seemingly had the choice between the Bears, Jets, and Houston Texans as a possible trade destination because the Los Angeles Chargers tried to do right by him.

Allen chose the Bears and once again the Jets were left at the altar.

The former California product is a six-time Pro Bowler. Allen has caught 904 receptions for 10,530 receiving yards and has hauled in 59 touchdowns across 11 seasons.

How Will Things Now Play out for the Jets?

There is an immediate sting of not landing a player of Allen’s caliber.

The Jets need a wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson and Allen would have been one of the best possible solutions.

However, when you look back at the Hill situation from 2022 it’s interesting how everything played out. Instead of New York signing Hill to a four-year deal for $120 million they selected Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick.

Hill averages more money per year [$30 million] than the entirety of Wilson’s rookie contract [$20.5 million].

Missing out on that trade was probably a blessing in disguise. Maybe this failed Allen deal could be one too.

Allen had one year left on his $80.1 million contract. He was owed an $18.1 million base salary plus a $5 million bonus that was due in the coming days.

That is a lot of moolah for a one-year rental. If the Jets made that trade could they still have afforded the deal they gave to Tyron Smith?

Every decision an NFL team makes has ripple effects on the rest of the cap and the roster. General manager Joe Douglas gets credit for investigating the Allen trade possibility. However, we can’t properly judge him on it until we see where the team pivots from here.

On Monday, March 18 the Jets are scheduled to meet with former Chargers wideout Mike Williams, per Sheena Quick of 1340AM Fox Sports.

Williams, unlike Allen, wouldn’t cost the Jets any draft compensation to acquire. It would only cost cap space which would allow the team to save the draft pick for another need on the Jets.