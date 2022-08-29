Jets Dump Popular Athletic Dual-Threat QB: Report

It is officially the end of an era.
Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the unfortunate news on Monday, August 29 that the New York Jets are releasing popular quarterback Chris Streveler.
What a Run
The 27 year old was simply brought in as an arm for training camp and nothing more.
With Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White in the quarterback room everything seemed to be secure ahead of the 2022 season.
However, everything changed after the former BYU passer went down with a non-contact injury during the Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener.
Flacco was inactive for the game and that meant the only two quarterbacks available were White and some kid named Streveler.
In the fourth quarter of a game, he was never supposed to participate in the former CFL champion went buck wild.
Streveler never received any team reps ahead of the Eagles game, but balled out anyway. He immediately caught the attention of the coaching staff and earned more reps in practice.
Then Streveler put up an encore performance once again orchestrating a last-second drive to win the game versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Heading into the preseason finale it seemed unclear if Streveler would get any playing time considering head coach Robert Saleh considered the game a “dress rehearsal” ahead of the season.
Yet Streveler got on the field and made it happen for an astonishing third time.
After the game, Saleh called it one of the best preseason in football history. Despite that, however, Streveler couldn’t overcome the circumstances of his situation.
Connor J Rogers said it well on Twitter that the former CFL product “did literally everything” in his power to make the team. It proved not to be enough and Rogers argued that it should be for someone else.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.
