CJ Mosley Delivers Strong Message to Jets Ahead of Packers Game

The New York Jets have a massive opportunity ahead of them in Week 6.

Gang Green will be traveling to play the Green Bay Packers at iconic Lambeau Field. Both teams sit at 3-2, but this one feels a lot different for the Jets.

CJ Mosley Sends a Loud and Very Clear Message to the Jets

In the buildup to the big game veteran captain CJ Mosley said every game is big in the NFL, but made it clear that this one is different:

“I would say it’s a big game because it is our next opponent but also you know we have a chance to really make a statement. We are going to Lambeau, a storied stadium with a great fan base. Obviously, we are going against a great team with great coaches. Coaches that know our coaches very well. Everybody is going to know what everybody is doing that is why as a team and as a defense we have to go into this game only thinking about what we have to do and executing our gameplan.”

This isn’t only a battle of above .500 teams, this game has been designated “America’s Game of the Week” by Fox. In other words, this will be in front of a national audience and provides a golden opportunity for the Jets to tell the NFL world what they are all about.

Last week was a statement by ending the 0-12 AFC East drought and dominating an opponent (Miami Dolphins) for the first time in the Robert Saleh era.

However, this game holds a completely different weight, and Mosley telling that to the media hints that it has been a strong message in the locker room this week.

