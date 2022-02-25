Big Time College Program Trying to Poach Key Jets Offensive Assistant: Report

This year’s 2022 Senior Bowl provided a unique opportunity for assistant coaches to assume larger roles.

Both the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets embraced the new rules changes and they have already paid off major dividends.

Gang Green could be set to lose a key member of its coaching staff based on the latest buzz.

Decision Time Could Be Rapidly Approaching





Nick Roush of KSR shared that Jets offensive assistant Rob Calabrese is “in the mix” to become Kentucky’s next offensive coordinator.

The head coach of the Wildcats, Mark Stoops, is considering the 31-year-old (will turn 32 in March) as a potential replacement for Liam Coen in Lexington.

Calabrese’s past connections with both Sean McVay and the Kyle Shanahan coaching trees would make him a natural fit.

However, he is due for a major promotion with the Jets this year on the offensive side of the ball. After spending the 2021 season as the quarterbacks coach, he will now have more freedom and a bigger voice, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

With John Beck and Matt Cavanaugh exiting this offseason, the Jets plan is to have a less is more approach in the quarterback room with Zach Wilson.

If and when offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur ever chooses to leave for a future NFL head coaching opportunity, the path is clear for Calabrese to assume that promotion.

With all of those positive vibes and a good gig in the big leagues, it’ll be interesting to see if Calabrese still chooses to leave and hop back down to the college ranks.

When It Rains, It Pours





The Jets have already lost multiple coaches this offseason after an impressive Senior Bowl.

Matt Burke joined the Arizona Cardinals as their new defensive line coach after spending this past season in a game management role for Gang Green.

Then a short while later we saw assistant offensive line coach Jake Moreland get poached away by the Denver Broncos. He assumed a new role as the team’s tight-end coach.

Head coach Robert Saleh had said when the new rule changes were announced that he was happy his coaches were getting this opportunity to grow. Not really sure how he feels about it now, however.

Now depending on how things shake out, he could also lose Calabrese which would be a tough pill to swallow for the offensive room.

If the Jets coaching staff is getting poached, that is actually good news. That means other NFL teams think so highly of what the green and white are doing that they feel compelled to steal their coaches away.

While it may stink on the surface from a selfish perspective, you can’t help but feel good for all these coaches who are getting brand new opportunities and bigger paydays in new places.

