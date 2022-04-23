Jets Could Take Flier on 3-Time All Pro Looking to Make NFL Comeback

One of the most overlooked needs for the New York Jets this offseason is the safety spot.

They let Marcus Maye walk in free agency and he signed a monster three-year deal for $28.5 million to join the New Orleans Saints. In a corresponding move, the Jets signed Jordan Whitehead.

Despite that addition, they still have a massive void on the backend of their defense and there hasn’t been much talk on how they plan on filling it.

Although a new opportunity has presented itself that could change that dynamic ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Twitter that veteran safety Earl Thomas who hasn’t played in the league since 2019, is attempting an NFL comeback.

“I’m in shape. My timing is on point and I’m proud of that,” the seven-time Pro Bowler texted Schefter.

Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2022

The 32-year-old (will be 33 by the start of the 2022 season) originally entered the NFL back in 2010 as the No. 14 overall pick in the first round out of Texas.

Thomas became a key part of the legion of boom with the Seattle Seahawks and achieved a ton of success both as an individual and as a member of the team:

Super Bowl champion

Three-time First-Team All-Pro

Although after spending nine years with the Seahawks, things came to an ugly end with him being carted off of the field with a broken leg. As he was being carted away the cameras caught him flipping the bird at Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

Playing in a contract year at 29 years old, Earl Thomas flips off the Seahawks' sideline as he's carted off with an apparent leg injury.pic.twitter.com/ZVQfOU7Ccm — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 30, 2018

He found a new home that very next offseason by way of the Baltimore Ravens on a massive four-year deal worth over $55 million. Unfortunately, Thomas only lasted one season there and was cut the following August after an altercation in practice. He has been a free agent ever since.

Current Jets head coach Robert Saleh crossed over with Thomas in Seattle for three seasons from 2011 through 2013.

That familiarity could ease the transition for a player making an NFL comeback after a few years away from the game. It wouldn’t hurt for the Jets to bring him in for a workout to see if he still has any gas left in the tank.

The career numbers are stunningly impressive:

30 interceptions

71 pass deflections

12 forced fumbles

Over 713 total tackles

In theory, the green and white could add him as a stopgap for the present and draft a young player on the second or third day of the draft to learn underneath him.

Thomas would be a perfect fit on the backend of the Jets’ defense and his best quality is exactly what they were missing last year. Gang Green couldn’t stumble into a turnover, only securing seven picks last year (which ranked 31st in the NFL).

The Jets have nothing to lose by kicking the tires. Right now the other starter on paper is Lamarcus Joyner who is coming off of a lost season due to a torn triceps. If you bring him in for a workout and he is clearly over the hill, then you don’t sign him.

Although on the other hand if you still think he has some juice left then you sign him to a one-year prove-it deal. This could be a win-win scenario for the Jets ahead of the draft.

