Ex-Jets WR Corey Davis Changes Direction: ‘New Contract Is In Play’

The New York Jets might be getting some offensive reinforcements from an unlikely place.

Field Yates of ESPN shared on social media that veteran wideout Corey Davis “has applied for reinstatement to the NFL. He stepped away from the team in late August of 2023.

“The Jets are expected to release Davis from the Reserve/Retired list today, although a return to New York on a new contract is in play,” Yates explained on X previously Twitter.

Davis Would Help Fill the Jets’ Void at Wide Receiver

The former Western Michigan product originally entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Davis spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Once he became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, he inked a three-year $37.5 million contract with the Jets.

When he decided to retire from football, Davis still had one year left on his deal. However, as Yates explained, Davis is expected to be set free to the open market. At that point, he could negotiate a new deal with the Jets or join a new team in free agency.

In his two years with the Jets, he registered 66 receptions for 1,028 receiving yards and hauled in six touchdowns. Overall in his NFL career, Davis has 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 scores.

Davis just turned 29 years of age back in January of this year.

Social Media Reactions to Davis Unretiring From the NFL

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “The Jets have always been open to bringing back Corey Davis. Now it’s a matter of if he still wants to play for them.”

The #Jets have always been open to bringing back Corey Davis. Now it’s a matter of if he still wants to play for them. https://t.co/SO4B4rTVkv — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 14, 2024

He followed that up with another post saying for what it’s worth, “The Jets are granting Corey Davis his release, they don’t necessarily have to do that since they still hold his rights. Still a chance he comes back but probably not with Allen Lazard basically playing the same position as him.”

FWIW: The #Jets are granting Corey Davis his release, they don't necessarily have to do that since they still hold his rights. Still a chance he comes back but probably not with Allen Lazard basically playing the same position as him. https://t.co/IzbzWAlYDD — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 14, 2024

The pushback I would have with Rosenblatt’s follow-up note is what was expected to happen last year. Davis’ decision to walk away from football caught the team by surprise during the preseason.

New York was expected to have both Lazard and Davis on the team in 2023. What would change a year later? Especially considering that Lazard never lived up to his $44 million contract.

If the team was willing to keep both wideouts on the roster last year when Lazard, in theory, was at his highest value. Why would it change now that Lazard’s value is even lower than it was before coming off of a bad season?

Corey Davis is far & away a better player than Allen Lazard, despite similar play styles. More of a leader, too. Lazard signing took reps from Davis. Became clear in camp Davis deserved them all. If #Jets can find a team willing to take Lazard they should move forward with that… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2024

Connor Hughes of SNY floated out another possibility.

“Corey Davis is far & away a better player than Allen Lazard, despite similar play styles. More of a leader, too. Lazard signing took reps from Davis. Became clear in camp Davis deserved them all. If [the] Jets can find a team willing to take Lazard they should move forward with that & bring back Davis,” Hughes said.

A possible answer to the Jets’ receiving depth? https://t.co/PRxJJn172Z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 14, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN responded to the Davis announcement by saying, “A possible answer to the Jets’ receiving depth?”