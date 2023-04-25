Jets Turn Heads With Cryptic Message on 19-Game Starter

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Assistant GM Rex Hogan met with the media on Tuesday, April 25.

At the end of that 21-minute session, Douglas was asked bluntly about the future of veteran wide receiver Corey Davis and whether or not he will be on the team in 2023.

“When we talk about great teammates, Corey is a great teammate. Corey is selfless and an unbelievable worker. He’s a great professional for some of our young guys to look up to. We all know there is a business aspect to football but Corey is a valued member of this team and franchise.”

Joe Douglas Provides Interesting Answer to Jets-Corey Davis Question

Connor Hughes of SNY asked a pretty blunt black-and-white question of Douglas: will Davis be here?

Instead of answering it, JD waxed poetic about the kind of teammate Davis is and how other players can look up to him in the locker room.

The one very interesting nugget of information he randomly dropped was explaining how we all know there is a “business aspect” to football.

What does that mean?

Did JD strongly hint at a potential pay cut for his veteran wideout to stay on the roster in 2023?

The 28-year-old is entering the last year of his $37.5 million contract in 2023. He is set to make $10.5 million in base salary and if the Jets cut ties with him they’d only eat $666,667 in dead cap.

On the Badlands Podcast, co-host Joe Caporoso floated one potential option for the team to consider.

In the summer of 2021, the Jets approached veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder about a pay cut. He was set to make over $10 million in nonguaranteed money. Gang Green offered him half of that total ($5 million) but they would fully guarantee it.

JC got some financial security and the team saved some money. It was a win-win for both sides. Caporoso argued the Jets could employ a similar strategy with Davis this offseason.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.