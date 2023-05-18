Jets Could Save $10.5 Million in Cap Space by Cutting Starter, Says Analyst

The New York Jets could create a serious chunk of change this offseason.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report wrote a column documenting the best player that could still be cut from every team in the NFL. For the Jets, he highlighted veteran wide receiver Corey Davis.

Kenyon bluntly said, “It’s impossible to ignore the $10.5 million in potential savings if Davis is cut.”

Who Do You Believe in the Jets-Corey Davis Situation?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said publicly on several occasions that Davis “will be on the Jets this year” throughout this offseason.

Robert Saleh says Corey Davis will be on the #Jets this year — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 5, 2023

“Plans change,” Kenyon said in an article posted on Monday, May 15. “And if New York needs to find money in a hurry, this conversation will be broached again.”

However, when head coaches and general managers speak during the offseason you always have to take what they say with a grain of salt.

This is lying season and it wouldn’t behoove the Jets to reveal that they were going to cut Davis even if that was the case.

The 28-year-old wideout is entering the last year of his contract which features a $10.5 million base salary in 2023.

Corey Davis Still Has a Big Role to Play on Jets

From the outside looking in, cutting Davis makes plenty of sense.

The Jets have openly flirted with upgrading the wide receiver position (Odell Beckham Jr) and that likely would’ve spelled the end for Davis.

However, OBJ abruptly signed with the Baltimore Ravens which ended that possibility.

NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal said Davis is “probably still the Jets’ second-best receiver” on Twitter.

Corey Davis is probably still the Jets' second best receiver — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) May 16, 2023

He isn’t the only one that appreciates what Davis brings to the table. Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas are and have been big fans of his game.