Jets WR Trade Could Make $13M Impact, NFC Team Showing Interest: Report

The New York Jets could be looking to shake up their wide receiving corps.

Right now the green and white have a first-world problem at the position. With multiple top options in Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis they have a great combination of star power and depth.

However, despite Wilson’s recent emergence another player higher on the depth chart is eating some of his potential reps. That could lead to a potential trade down the line and according to one insider, teams will be and are interested.

Corey Davis Could Be on the Move

On the Flight Deck Podcast, Rich Cimini of ESPN answered a mailbag question regarding the future of Davis in a Jets uniform and whether or not a trade could make sense:

“It is interesting that you mention that [because] on the SNY pregame show on Sunday I noted that an NFC team is keeping an eye on Corey Davis. It wouldn’t shock me if the Jets got a call before the trading deadline with a team looking into Davis.”

Something to watch 👀: @RichCimini says an NFC team is ‘keeping an eye’ on veteran WR Corey Davis for a possible trade, ‘it wouldn’t shock me if the #Jets got a call before the trading deadline’: 🎙 Flight Deck Pod #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/NxWcTvqhDN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 21, 2022

Right now the Jets are 1-1 and Davis is a key cog in their offense. Not only is he a featured piece in the passing game, but head coach Robert Saleh has praised Davis for his work in the run game as well.

Cimini said he couldn’t see the Jets trading Davis right now, “but we’ll see how it plays out”:

“If they fall out of contention and they’re looking for a way to get Wilson on the field more often, perhaps they would look into that. I do know there is at least one team that might be interested.”

This move would not only open up playing time for some of the younger options on the roster like Wilson, Moore, Braxton Berrios, but also Denzel Mims who is currently a healthy scratch on a week-to-week basis.

Gang Green could also be financially driven to make a move. Davis is due $13.66 million this season in the second season of a three-year deal. If they can get out of that contract and give more playing time to a youngster, this could be a win-win scenario.

Counter Argument to the Corey Davis Trade Whispers

While on the surface it makes sense to trade away a piece for an asset while simultaneously creating more playing time for your youngsters, it isn’t a foolproof plan.

Jets fans know how the injury bug can ravage a positional group, look no further than the offensive tackle room over the last month. Both Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown went down changing the tenor of the entire equation heading into the 2022 season.

That can literally happen to any position on the team. With that in mind, I’m not sure the Jets should be in any rush to trade away depth or a starter for that matter.

Especially when you consider the ripple effects of a decision. A few years ago Sam Darnold was playing quarterback for the Jets and he didn’t have enough weapons around him to properly evaluate his play.

Right now the Jets have an abundance of weapons that will set up Zach Wilson to go off when he returns from injury. If you trade away Davis then an injury or two happens, the Jets could be back in a deja-vu world where suddenly weapons are scarce.