Explosive Cowboys Star Named Ideal Trade Target for Jets

There are going to be a lot of rumors floating around on who the New York Jets could sign, trade for, or even select in the 2022 NFL draft.

It is a first-world problem for the green and white as they possess ample cap space and a bevy of draft picks which places them in a power position to control this offseason.

With great power comes great responsibility and the Jets will have to be wise with how they use it.

One analyst believes a massive trade could help get them over the hump.

From Big D to the Big Apple





Ideal Offseason Trade Targets for the Jets The New York Jets need to make some moves, and their are some very solid possibilities in the offseason that they can capitalize on. 2022-01-13T03:00:25Z

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, NFL analyst Ryan Sanudo presented a possible trade target for the Jets to pursue this offseason:

“I’ll roll with Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys. A couple of weeks ago he was complaining about a lack of targets and if those issues continue and they lose in the playoffs and Cooper is pissed? They’ll have a tough decision to make. Especially with Michael Gallup as a potential free agent, Cedrick Wilson has looked good, and CeeDee Lamb is going to be your No. 1 wide receiver. Considering all that, Amari Cooper might be available. If you’re the Jets and you think Cooper is available you just try and go grab him. He is 27 years old and some people would complain about that, but that is what the Jets need age. A veteran that can come in and be that guy.”

There has been a lot of friction between Cooper and the Cowboys this season.

Back in late December, the disgruntled receiver appeared on a local Dallas radio station to express his frustration with his lack of targets and the overall lack of explosiveness on offense.

This offseason Dallas has several pending free agents on their offense with Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, and Cedrick Wilson all set to hit the open market.

The Cowboys have to decide who is worth bringing back and who they can afford to lose.

Cooper still has three years left on his current contract through 2024, but there is an out in the contract this offseason. Dallas could trade the talented wideout for a future asset and would only be penalized with a minimal dead cap ($6 million), per Spotrac.

He may be 27, will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season, but with age comes great experience. Cooper possesses savvy know-how to create separation and has an amazing pair of hands.

The stats speak for themselves on how dynamic he has been throughout his seven-year career:

517 receptions

7,076 yards

46 touchdowns

He would instantly become the most accomplished receiver on the Jets roster and would provide a dynamic and explosive weapon for this passing attack.

This Is the Way





If the Jets are serious about acquiring a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, then the trade route is the optimal path.

Rarely do wide receivers get drafted and immediately become superstars. While we have seen many recently with Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja’Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals, they’re more so exceptions than the rules.

Normally there is a steep learning curve and it takes those young wideouts a while to figure things out at the pro level.

Free agency is always an option, but how often do superstar receivers make it to the open market? And if they do somehow get there, you have to ask yourself why did they make it there? What didn’t their team like about them?

By trading, you don’t deal with either of those issues, you can go pluck a ripe fruit right off of the tree.

Why is it important for the Jets to have a piece that can contribute right away as the No. 1 option on the offense? Zach Wilson.

The former No. 2 overall pick doesn’t have time to mess around, the clock is ticking and they need to provide him with toys to play with so he can take advantage. Wilson can’t wait around for a rookie to develop, he needs someone that can step in from day one and make an impact.

Using Cooper as the example here, he would immediately be the guy. Opposing defensive coordinators would have to make some business decisions on who they double cover, if anyone, because of all the weapons the green and white would have on offense.

Fortunately, the Jets are armed and dangerous this offseason with assets up the wazoo, so they are in a unique position to pull something like this off.

