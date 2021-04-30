Creed Humphrey Among Top 5 Best Fits for Jets on Day Two

This is what the kids call a first-world problem. After dominating the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets now sit at the pole position of day two.

After trading up in the first round from 23, the Jets only have eight selections left, and only one on day two (No. 34 overall). Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas could decide to auction off the pick to recoup his losses or he could maximize the value of the selection and take advantage of who is left on the board.

If he decides to do the latter, there are plenty of tasty options still available in the second round.

Top five best fits for the New York Jets on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft

5. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

The EDGE rusher evaluations for the 2021 NFL Draft were just weird. No one really separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Which led to a discombobulated mess in the first round and that ultimately resulted in Azeez Ojulari falling out of the first.

He’s the type of player Joe Douglas would want to add to the rotation. Ojulari is a two-time team captain and has a sterling reputation as a blue-collar worker.

Bleacher Report NFL Draft Analyst Connor Rogers shared some interesting nuggets in his Badlands Draft Guide on Azeez:

“His outside speed rush is an instant impact weapon in the NFL. Ojulari explodes off the snap. If he can develop a consistent counter rush, he’ll be a double-digit sack threat for years to come.”

4. Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss

The New York Jets have a much improved wide receiving corps right now over 2020, but they have an opportunity to improve it even more. Elijah Moore is a super intriguing player that could fill a missing void at wide receiver: speed.

A smaller slot receiver (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) with elite speed and the ability to hit the Madden joystick to make defenders look silly. If the green and white made this pick, veteran wideout Jamison Crowder immediately becomes expendable (could be dealt for a day three pick) and the team would save over $10M in cap space. Win-win.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah NFL Draft Team FitsWhich NFL teams would be the best fits for Notre Dame Fighting Irish LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah? Jordan Reid broke down his game and identified the Top 3 teams he'd like to see pick Owusu-Koramoah: the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers. Subscribe to this channel to stay updated on all NFL Draft related news,… 2020-11-07T17:45:37Z

3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame

How in the bloody hell is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah still on the board? I mean seriously. One of my favorite prospects in this class who oozes versatility on the defensive side of the ball. An absolute thumper who can lay the lumber and also has plenty of ability in coverage.

The Jets are paper-thin at the position and JOK would plugin at weakside linebacker in the team’s 4-3 scheme. Robert Saleh will pound the table for this player and rightfully so. To put it simply, he’s a playmaker.

2. Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State

This is simply an unbelievable value that is somehow still on the board for the Jets to potentially pluck with the No. 34 pick. When you study the tape, Teven Jenkins has predominantly played right tackle in college, but he also has experience at both left tackle and right guard.

In a perfect world, he’d slide inside for a year at right guard. Then next year the Jets can make a decision on George Fant’s future at right tackle. If they move on, kick Jenkins out to his natural position of right tackle. If not, keep him at guard and keep this train rolling.

1. Creed Humphrey, center, Oklahoma

Interior offensive linemen fall all the time. Here’s another prime example of a talented player falling down the board because of other runs. Humphrey is arguably the top center prospect in the entire 2021 NFL Draft class.

Would the Jets dare double-dip on the offensive line?

This would be the perfect fit for the Jets on day two. If they select him out of Oklahoma, they’d likely kick Connor McGovern to right guard (where he has over 30 games of experience). Just like that the revamping of the offensive line would be complete.

Here’s what that would look like on paper: Mekhi Becton (left tackle), Alijah Vera-Tucker (left guard), Creed Humphrey (center), McGovern (right guard), and George Fant (right tackle).

Sign. Me. Up.