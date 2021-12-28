Jets ‘Should Go’ Get Cowboys Starting Offensive Playmaker, Says Analyst

There are going to be a lot of talking heads this offseason telling the New York Jets who they should draft, where they should throw their money, and what they should be doing every step of the way.

It is up to the key decision-makers on 1 Jets Drive to listen to the right voices and make the appropriate decisions that’ll get the green and white back in the playoff picture in 2022.

One voice they should strongly consider listening to is an NFL analyst and a former member of the organization.

Help out Your Young QB





NFL analyst and former member of the Jets, Damien Woody, took to Twitter over the holiday weekend and advocated for his old team to “go after” Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Dalton Schultz in free agency.

The 25-year-old rising star is set to hit the open market this spring.

Schultz originally entered the league as a fourth-round draft choice out of Stanford back in the 2018 NFL draft.

Through his first two seasons, he was buried on the Cowboys’ depth chart as a third-string tight end. In limited opportunities, he had 13 balls for 122 yards and zero touchdowns to his name.

Then in Schultz’s third season he finally broke through and things have only gotten better this year. Over the last two seasons, he has caught 132 receptions for 1,348 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He certainly picked a perfect time to have a career year ahead of what is likely to be a massive payday.

According to Spotrac market value projections, Schultz is set to earn an annual salary of $12.2 million on a per-year basis. That would rank sixth highest in the NFL at the tight end position.

The Missing Sauce





With all of the recent injuries to a slew of Jets weapons, it has become abundantly clear that Gang Green needs more on offense.

When everything has been covered and Zach Wilson has had nowhere to throw the football he has either had to eat sacks or do something crazy.

It is time to simplify things and one way to do that is by acquiring a reliable tight end that can make plays. Schultz has been that nice security blanket for Dak Prescott in Dallas.

He is reliable and can make catches to move the chains. Plus he has shown a capability to not only catch passes, but make plays after he gets the ball in his hands.

The goal for the Jets in 2022 is to make sure a defense can’t hone in on any one weapon and stifle the offense’s game plan. With pieces like Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Michael Carter, and Schultz, opposing defensive coordinators can double team someone at their own risk.

Schultz would be the missing sauce to a potentially potent Jets offense in 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals of all places have provided the perfect blueprint on how to build around your young quarterback:

Joe Burrow (25): 4,165 yards Joe Mixon (25): 1,159 yards Ja'Marr Chase (21): 1,163 yards Tee Higgins (22): 1,029 yards The Bengals are the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 2 1,000-yard receivers all 25 or younger in the same season. pic.twitter.com/esaVoV50YV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2021

The NFL is a copycat league and it is easier said than done to replicate that level of success, but it is up to the Jets to do everything in their power to make it happen.

