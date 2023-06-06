Jets Are ‘Definitely Interested’ in $63 Million Pro Bowl Star: Report

The New York Jets are considering a surprising big-time move this offseason.

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News shared on Tuesday, June 6 that Gang Green is “definitely interested” in Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

“I’ll give you a new team, well a relatively new team that I think has been floated, but a new team that I’ve heard is definitely interested [in Dalvin Cook], the New York Jets,” Wolfson said on Minnesota Sports with Mackey and Judd via Skor North. “[When] you look at their running back position situation right [with] Breece Hall, we think will be back by Week 1. The Jets have enormous expectations right now with Aaron Rodgers. Well, they could use an upgrade at the running back position.”

Dalvin Cook’s Future With the Minnesota Vikings Is Uncertain

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the 2023 season might have played his final snap for the Vikings.

“All that remains is for the Vikings to formalize Cook’s exit, a denouement that seems likely if not completely certain,” according to ESPN Vikings Insider Kevin Seifert.

It remains to be seen whether Cook is ultimately released or traded ahead of the 2023 season, but either way, it appears that the end is near.

Cook is currently in the middle of a $63 million contract he signed back during the 2020 campaign.

If the Vikings were simply going to cut Cook they could have done so with a “Post June 1 designation” months ago. So that seems to indicate Minnesota is hoping to get something for the four-time Pro Bowler via trade.

Seifert said the Vikings may even be willing to do a trade that brings back a “modest” return because of the financials involved.

Why Would the Jets Be Interested in a Dalvin Cook-Vikings Trade?

Gang Green has its own star RB1 in Breece Hall, why would they want Cook?

It’s a fair question with a very reasonable answer. Hall is coming off of a torn ACL and the Jets are all-in on the 2023 campaign.

While the team has spewed waves of optimism on Hall’s return to the field this offseason, they can’t say that with 100 percent certainty.

Torn ACLs are a lot more common in today’s NFL, but everyone responds and recovers differently.

What if Hall doesn’t get back to himself until 2024? Could the combination of Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, and Zonovan Knight carry the load for the entire 2023 season? Even the most optimistic of Jets fans couldn’t deliver a resounding yes to that question.

So instead of hoping that group will be enough the Jets could hit the upgrade button by bringing in a back of Cook’s caliber.

He would be an obvious upgrade over every running back on the Jets roster based on his impressive resume and proven star power.

In his six seasons at the NFL level, Cook has rushed for 5,993 rushing yards and has scored 52 total touchdowns. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and has averaged 4.65 yards per rushing attempt.

In a perfect world, Cook could carry the bulk of the load early in the season. In theory, the Jets could slowly and cautiously bring Hall back to the lineup when he’s fully healthy.

Gang Green is playing with Super Bowl expectations, not competing for a trophy in September. If the Jets played its cards right later in the season they could have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NFL at running back with Cook and Hall.

Both of their presence would extend each other’s shelf life throughout an NFL season and the Jets would always have one of the two on the football field. Heck even in some packages Gang Green could trot out both of them on the field at the same time.

The last reason the Jets might want to consider kicking the tires on Cook is the other competition.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score mentioned the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins as potential suitors for Cook’s services.

If the Jets don’t get him, it is very likely one of their bitter rivals could acquire his services instead. That would mean Gang Green would have to defend the electric playmaker. Instead of playing against him, they could play with him which would be a better alternative given the choice.