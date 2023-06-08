Jets Emerge as Betting Favorites to Land Highly Touted 27-Year-Old

The experts believe the New York Jets are going to make a big-time splash sooner rather than later.
Adam Thompson of bookies.com revealed the betting odds for where Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play next in 2023. Gang Green earned the top billing as the most likely next destination for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Here is the full list of the odds from bookies.com:
- New York Jets +600
- Miami Dolphins +625
- Dallas Cowboys +625
- Chicago Bears +1000
- Arizona Cardinals +1000
- Buffalo Bills +1100
- Denver Broncos +1500
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Is Set to Shake Free to Free Agency
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that the Vikings and Cook were “parting ways” on Thursday, June 8.
Pelissero said this means that Cook will be a “free agent” and will have “multiple suitors.”
Cook is expected to reach unrestricted free agency where he could choose his next destination in the NFL. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN presented a potential plot twist to keep an eye out for.
“Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source.”
Sometimes NFL teams will leak the news that they’re planning to cut a player to generate potential trade interest.
Every once in a while it’ll work out and a team can get something for a player that they were going to lose for nothing. While teams could simply wait the Vikings out, if they decided to trade for him, they could ensure that they wouldn’t lose him to another squad.
Although it is worth noting that the Vikings have been attempting to trade Cook for months and haven’t been able to. It seems unlikely that would change this week knowing a pending release is inevitable.
Jets Have Expressed Interest in Vikings RB Dalvin Cook
Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News revealed that the Jets are “definitely interested” in Cook from what he heard on Tuesday, June 6.
Head coach Robert Saleh denied that the Jets had an interest in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott and Cook are both 27 years old, but Dalvin has been playing a lot better as of late.
Over the last four years, Cook has rushed for 5,024 yards. Elliott on the other hand has only rushed for 4,214 yards over that same span.