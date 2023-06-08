Jets Emerge as Betting Favorites to Land Highly Touted 27-Year-Old

The experts believe the New York Jets are going to make a big-time splash sooner rather than later.

Adam Thompson of bookies.com revealed the betting odds for where Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play next in 2023. Gang Green earned the top billing as the most likely next destination for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Here is the full list of the odds from bookies.com:

New York Jets +600

Miami Dolphins +625

Dallas Cowboys +625

Chicago Bears +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Buffalo Bills +1100

Denver Broncos +1500

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Is Set to Shake Free to Free Agency

Play

Jets Are ‘Definitely Interested’ in $63 Million Pro Bowl Star: Report Boy Green reacts to the NEWEST report that the #Jets are interested in a SUPERSTAR offensive playmaker! You can read more about this story here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/dalvin-cook-nfl-rumors-vikings-breece/ 2023-06-07T00:57:19Z

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on Twitter that the Vikings and Cook were “parting ways” on Thursday, June 8.

Pelissero said this means that Cook will be a “free agent” and will have “multiple suitors.”

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

Cook is expected to reach unrestricted free agency where he could choose his next destination in the NFL. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN presented a potential plot twist to keep an eye out for.

“Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source.”

Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Sometimes NFL teams will leak the news that they’re planning to cut a player to generate potential trade interest.

Every once in a while it’ll work out and a team can get something for a player that they were going to lose for nothing. While teams could simply wait the Vikings out, if they decided to trade for him, they could ensure that they wouldn’t lose him to another squad.

Although it is worth noting that the Vikings have been attempting to trade Cook for months and haven’t been able to. It seems unlikely that would change this week knowing a pending release is inevitable.

Jets Have Expressed Interest in Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News revealed that the Jets are “definitely interested” in Cook from what he heard on Tuesday, June 6.

Head coach Robert Saleh denied that the Jets had an interest in former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott and Cook are both 27 years old, but Dalvin has been playing a lot better as of late.

Over the last four years, Cook has rushed for 5,024 yards. Elliott on the other hand has only rushed for 4,214 yards over that same span.