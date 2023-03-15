A certain player could become a priority this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers addressed on his March 15 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” the “wish list” controversy that that ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported he handed to the New York Jets.

He said the report simply wasn’t accurate, but he did reveal a name that he would have put on that list.

“I think there were other teams that were interested and obviously there are certain players that I have a lot of love and affinity for,” Rodgers said. “Reuniting with especially one specific person would’ve been good.”

McAfee interrupted him to ask if he was talking about Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

“I’m not mentioning any names,” Rodgers said, cracking a smile. “There is definitely one particular guy who [he] and I have this special kind of unspoken rapport.”

McAfee interrupted again, saying, “Oh, yeah, that’s Davante, who is currently on the Raiders.”

Rodgers responded, saying, “If I was a demanding person, I probably would. If there was anyone that I would have wanted to put on a demand list — I mean, if you can incorporate any player across the league — there’d be one specific person.”

Jets Ready to Go All-in Around QB Aaron Rodgers

Play

Video Video related to aaron rodgers reveals star player he’d demand be traded to jets 2023-03-15T15:07:31-04:00

Up until the start of the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 15, no one truly knew where we were as it pertained to the Aaron Rodgers trade situation.

Did he want to play for the Jets? Is the trade worked out? What about the contract?

During Rodgers’ appearance on McAfee’s show, he confirmed that not only did he want to play football in 2023 — dispelling retirement rumors — but that he intended to play for the Jets, assuming the Jets and Packers can work out a trade.

It was the first time that A-Rod publicly stated his intentions regarding the 2023 season.

Rodgers also said that he wasn’t the one holding up a trade, but that it was the Packers who were “dragging their feet” trying to get the most possible compensation back from the Jets in a potential trade.

Currently, he is still a member of the Green Bay Packers, but all the cards are now on the table.

Green Bay told A-Rod when he came out of his darkness retreat that they’d like to move in a different direction and hand the keys of the franchise to third-year quarterback Jordan Love.

Wish List Details Are Out; Aaron Rodgers Explains Conversation With Jets

On March 14, Russini tweeted that Rodgers provided the Jets with a “wish list of free agents” he would like to see them go after.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

The list included current and former members of the Packers, including wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

However, according to Rodgers, that isn’t how it went down.

He said that when he met with the Jets in person they asked him about players he’s familiar with and players he likes in the league. Rodgers said it wasn’t a list of demands and he didn’t write down players’ names and demand that the team get those players.