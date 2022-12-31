Wild Trade Proposal Sends $261 Million Package to Jets for Record Haul

This could shake up the entire NFL landscape.

uStadium presented a wild trade proposal on social media that is so crazy it just might work.

Las Vegas Raiders receive: quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Elijah Moore, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third rounder

New York Jets receive: quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams

Derek Carr and Davante Adams Seem to Be a Potential Package Deal in 2023

This week the Raiders announced that they are benching Carr for the rest of the season. That has led people to speculate about his future in silver and black with many folks pointing in the Jets’ general direction.

If Carr’s future with the Raiders is over, it is fair to wonder what’s next for Davante Adams as well.

This week Adams spoke with the media for the first time since the benching news and said that Carr is “one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place.”

"I don't think anybody was excited about it … him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place." – Davante Adams on the Raiders benching Derek Carr 📹 @theleviedwardspic.twitter.com/b4MkDET5CG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2022

Longtime NFL media man Gary Myers tweeted that “maybe they [Carr and Adams] go as a package deal to their next stop” this offseason.

Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers & the Packers to play with his good friend Derek Carr, his QB at Fresno State. Maybe they go as a package deal to their next stop. McDaniels starting Jarrett Stidham makes no sense. McDaniels had him in NE and surely realizes he can't play. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) December 28, 2022

Carr is in the midst of a three-year deal for $121 million. Adams is on a five-year deal for $140 million.

Worthwhile Blockbuster Gamble for the Jets

In this proposed deal, the Jets are hitting the eject button on two incredibly talented players.

Wilson’s stock is down after a wild campaign that included multiple benchings. Moore was underutilized for much of the season, requested a trade, and then seemed to find his footing.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, both were viewed as young long-term building blocks for the Jets promising future.

However, this would be a clear upgrade for the Jets at two key spots on their roster. Carr is a much more established and proven quarterback in comparison to Wilson. While Adams is considered one of, if not the best wide receiver in all of football.

This trade, despite giving up two premium draft choices, would be an absolute no-brainer for the Gang Green organization.

Wilson needs more time to develop and Moore just needs consistent quarterback play to break out.

If this trade went through the Jets would have two No. 1 wide receivers in Adams and Garrett Wilson. They’d have one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in franchise history at the helm.

If you combine that with what has proven to be a top-five defense in 2022, it would be fair to start dreaming the impossible dream. The Jets would be instant championship contenders.

On the Raiders’ side of things, it would present them an opportunity to hit the reset button. It is clear that the Raiders and Carr are destined for a breakup. While they may not want to trade away Adams, the sole reason he came to Las Vegas was to play with his former college teammate.

The six-time Pro Bowler could decide to play hardball with the organization and force his way out. It has become a common theme with NFL players as they’ve gained more control over the last couple of years.