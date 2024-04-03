Jets Meeting With a ‘Bigger’ Davante Adams, ‘Day One Star’: Report

The New York Jets are hosting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze for a top-30 visit on Wednesday, April 3 per Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

A longtime NFL scout told Schultz that Odunze is “Davante Adams to me, but bigger. Watch his releases at the line of scrimmage. There’s some of the same basketball footwork as Adams. Rome’s a classic X, he’s a day one star.”

The Jets Can Get the Next Best Thing at Wide Receiver

Gang Green wanted to pursue the real Davante Adams this offseason.

They attempted to trade for him this past season but the Las Vegas Raiders balked. Adam Schefter of ESPN said back in November that he expects the Jets “will make another run” to acquire Adams during the offseason.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Raiders made it clear they had no intentions to deal him. Plus New York ended up signing free agent wideout Mike Williams to a one-year deal for $10 million with $8.3 million of that guaranteed.

If the Jets can’t land Adams this offseason, Odunze may be the next best thing.

Odunze, 21, got exponentially better in each of his four collegiate seasons at Washington. Every year he improved in every major statistical category including catches, yards, receiving yards per reception, and touchdowns.

The final campaign of his college run was magnificent. He recorded 92 receptions for 1,640 receiving yards and he hauled in 13 touchdowns.

Jets Have a Chance to Reach a New Level on Offense

The green and white hold the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said it “feels unlikely” that any of the top three wideouts make it to that point. The consensus big three at the position are the aforementioned Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr out of Ohio State, and Malik Nabers out of LSU.

However, Rosenblatt did say that the “most likely” of the three wide receivers to reach pick No. 10 is Odunze, “even if it’s a small chance.”

“If he does, the Jets would likely scoop him up, giving them perhaps the best wide receiver trio in the league with Odunze, Garrett Wilson and Williams,” Rosenblatt explained.

The Jets have a talented duo at wide receiver, but Williams is coming off of a torn ACL. Head coach Robert Saleh revealed at the Annual League Meeting that Williams has “a long way to go” in his recovery.

General manager Joe Douglas doesn’t expect his big-money receiver to be ready by training camp and the team is hopeful that he will be ready to go for the season opener.

All of that is to say, the Jets better have a good insurance policy on Williams just in case. Odunze could not only be an immediate contributor right now, but he would also plug in as the long-term running mate to Wilson for the next decade in this Jets offense.

“Elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.