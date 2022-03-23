Jets’ Corey Davis Breaks Silence on Rehab, Works out With Zach Wilson [LOOK]

Things didn’t go according to plan for wide receiver Corey Davis in his first year with the New York Jets.

While there were certainly pops of excitement, it was overall an underwhelming campaign that ended on injured reserve.

Now after months of silence, the veteran wideout has come out of the woodwork with a bombshell.

The former Western Michigan product’s season ended officially on December 6 when the team announced he was set to undergo core muscle surgery.

Typically there is an 8 to 10-week recovery timeline for this type of procedure. For those counting at home, there has been over three months of separation from when that news was first announced to now.

We hadn’t heard an update on when the surgery took place or how Davis was recovering, until Tuesday, March 22 when the veteran wideout took to Instagram to let everyone know what he has been up to.

Davis shared four still images, tagging his quarterback Zach Wilson, showing them working out together in Nashville, Tennessee.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is down in Nashville getting some extra work in w/ WR Corey Davis (@TheCDavis84) who is preparing for a major bounce back season in 2022: 📸 coreydavis84 on IG #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/BRSE6letR8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 22, 2022

From all indications, Davis appeared to be a full-go for this workout and said in the caption that it is, “all up from here.”

Comeback Season Incoming





Davis signed a three-year deal for $37.5 million in free agency last year to join the Jets

He finished with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns and had one of the worst seasons of his career.

Davis was marred with uncharacteristic drops and had a rough transition from being a Robin in Tennessee to being a Batman with the Jets.

Now he is set for a major comeback season in 2022.

🏈🏈SUNDAY NIGHT NFL🏈🏈 What a pass from Zach Wilson as he sends Corey Davis deep and finds him for the touchdown… The Jets now lead 17 – 24 #TENvsNYJ #TakeFlight #Titans pic.twitter.com/VuawLATFLK — Geoff Banks Online (@BetGeoffBanks) October 3, 2021

Davis will have another year to get comfortable with the offense and the chemistry with Wilson is only going to get better.

The other thing that should really help is the increased talent around him on the offensive side of the ball. Gang Green has a pair of dynamic tight ends, some new protection, and still a slew of picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

When Davis first signed with the Jets I reached out to several people with the Titans who told me that he might not be a true No. 1 wide receiver, but he won’t bust out. He was described as a “high floor player” that will bring leadership and a true adult into the room.

Some of the issues that plagued him in 2021 just don’t mesh with his long track record of success with the Titans. If I was a betting man, I’d say Davis bouncing back in a major way next year is something I’d be willing to wager a pretty penny on.

It seems almost inevitable at this point that the Jets will be using a premium resource at the wide receiver position in the draft. When they do, your four-deep at wideout will include Elijah Moore, Davis, Braxton Berrios, and the highly thought of rookie. That isn’t too shabby for Wilson to have that array of weapons at his disposal.

