Jets HC Robert Saleh Sends Strong Message to Denzel Mims

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has completely turned things around this season.

After requesting a trade ahead of the year, it seemed like the former Baylor product was destined for greener pastures. However, an unforeseen plot twist has squarely put Mims in the spotlight.

Robert Saleh Throws Rose Petals at Jets WR Denzel Mims

Head coach Robert Saleh ruled out veteran wide receiver Corey Davis during his Friday, November 18 press conference.

It’ll be the third straight game that the former Western Michigan product has missed this season. The good news is Saleh is “really confident” that the big-bodied wideout will be back next week for the Chicago Bears matchup.

Davis originally got hurt in the Denver Broncos game but the doctors cleared him to return after being evaluated. Now nearly a month has passed and Davis still hasn’t returned to the lineup, what gives?

Saleh said fellow wide receiver Denzel Mims has played so well that he has actually been a “luxury” for the team in their decision-making process with Davis.

With Mims playing well, the Jets haven’t had to rush Davis back. So instead they have been bringing him along slowly.

“He has really done a nice job,” Saleh on Mims this season. “Like I’ve said his mentality and the confidence that which he’s playing with. I know you guys don’t get to see practice, not that practice is always an indicator of how things will go in the game, but he has been fantastic. He is building a lot of trust with the coaching staff and his teammates. I’m excited to see him continue to find ways to get better.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said having WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) has ‘absolutely’ been a luxury in their decision to take their time bringing Corey Davis back, ‘he’s been fantastic’ + ‘building a lot of trust with the coaching staff’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NYJvsNE #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/NwXmbUiVRd — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 18, 2022

Denzel Mims Breakout Game Could Come Against Patriots

Mims has been doing and saying all of the right things over the last handful of weeks.

In the latest game versus the Buffalo Bills, Mims hauled in just one reception for 12 yards. However it came in arguably the biggest moment of the contest on a key third down conversion late in the fourth quarter.

He used his massive 6-foot-3 frame to box-out the Bills defender and found a nice connection with QB Zach Wilson. That is exactly the way he can contribute to this team consistently.

Early in the Bills game Wilson chucked one deep to Mims down the right hash. While the 50-50 ball was incomplete, you love the aggression in play calling and you can see how the Jets would like to use Mims situationally moving forward.

Speaking of big plays in the first Jets-New England Patriots matchup, Mims has his best game of the season. He had two catches for 76 yards the highlight of which was a 63-yard catch and run breaking tackles in the fourth quarter.

Mims has been figuring out his role in this Jets offense and may have found something in that first matchup weeks ago. We haven’t seen a true breakout game from him yet in his short NFL career to date, but Sunday may provide the perfect opportunity for a breakout.