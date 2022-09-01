Jets Are Actively Having Trade Talks With Several Teams

Another day, another chapter is logged in the New York Jets–Denzel Mims trade saga.

Earlier this week a soft deadline was passed when the former Baylor product made the initial 53-man roster. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that decision was never in question and they will continue to hold onto Mims for as long as it takes.

Some More Juicy Details

Douglas confirmed during his first press conference since the draft that the team had “fielded calls” since Mims representation demanded a trade.

Although he indicated that none of the offers were serious in nature and certainly didn’t reach the level required to pull a deal off.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas confirmed that they have ‘fielded calls’ for WR Denzel Mims but ‘nothing materialized’ + pushed back that Mims doesn’t want to be here instead ‘just wants to play’ + but reiterated that we have to do what’s best for the team: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/v3GZtwgyT5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2022

On Wednesday, August 31 Connor Hughes of SNY provided some more juicy details on some of those teams that have reached out:

Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv. The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

Hughes also revealed the Jets’ asking price to those teams, a fourth-round draft choice. No one was willing to bite, so the Jets decided to keep Mims.

Gang Green is stubborn and will continue to hold the former Baylor product on the roster until they get what they want. If they don’t get that offer, then Mims will be an insurance policy if an injury happens.

The only way that potentially changes is if Mims goes from being an amicable team member to a cancerous problem child who starts burning bridges.

At this point it doesn’t seem like that is in the cards. The Jets front office maintains that Mims doesn’t hate the Jets, but rather just wants to play.

However, if he remains on the team, the path to PT is unclear.

Two Other Teams to Keep an Eye out For

On top of all those teams, keep an eye out on two others that could enter the Mims sweepstakes.

The Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons were having trade conversations with the Jacksonville Jaguars regarding Laviska Shenault Jr. While he ended up in Carolina on a separate deal, the fact that they showed interest indicates they could use a wide receiver upgrade.

Douglas also left the door open for a future Mims trade, “like I’ve said in the past if the phone rings I’m going to pick it up.”

#Jets GM Joe Douglas left the door open for a future potential Denzel Mims trade, ‘like I’ve said in the past, if the phone rings I’m going to pick it up’ + also clarified that Mims was ‘always going to be a part of our 53, always’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/NrqdVzcPVr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2022

Everyone is looking for closure on this Mims situation, but there is no rush on the Jets’ end.

We discussed this with Heavy Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo on my podcast (you can watch the full episode here), the 24-year-old still has two super cheap years left on his rookie contract.

There is no financial gain to cutting or trading Mims. You might as well protect yourself because vintage Jets would be trading Mims away, injuries happen, and they’re screwed with a lack of depth.

Douglas has a reputation as a line drawn in the sand kind of guy. He has set a value for Mims and he won’t back off of that. So either other teams will bend and give up the necessary asset to acquiesce in a trade or Mims will stay on the Jets in 2022, it’s just that simple.

