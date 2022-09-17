Jets Trade Proposal Sends Former Highly Touted Pick to NFC North

A common phrase in 2022 reads, “it is what it is.” That is a perfect way to encapsulate the current status of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims.

After a promising first season that showed glimpses of potential, it has been all downhill for the former Baylor product. So much so that he is frozen in carbonite on the bench. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and that isn’t subject to change anytime soon.

Denzel Mims Heading to the Green Bay Packers

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently revealed his NFL trade big board heading into Week 2.

Mims was the No. 3 player on the list based on the likelihood that he is dealt sooner rather than later.

The first team that was mentioned in a potential trade proposal was the Green Bay Packers.

“The Packers would be a logical suitor given their receiving struggles in Week 1. Rookie Christian Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay’s opening drive, and a score there would have changed the early complexion of the game.

Could Mims be a more reliable target for Aaron Rodgers? It’s worth a late-round draft pick to find out.”

The 24-year-old has emphatically stated that he believes he is a starting wide receiver in this league and proved that throughout this offseason.

A fiery Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) says his goal is to be a starting WR for the #Jets in 2022, ‘I show it everyday, so it’s up to them if they want to play me or not, but I show it everyday what I can do & I’m going to continue to do that’ 👀: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/AupkJrHxeo — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

That hasn’t been possible with the Jets due to their investments in the position. However, if you insert Mims into a Packers offense that is lacking a top option perhaps he could realize his full potential with Aaron Rodgers throwing him passes.

From a Jets trade perspective, general manager Joe Douglas has refused to accept 50 cents on the dollar for his former second-round draft choice.

According to Connor Huges of SNY, the Jets are seeking a fourth-round pick and are willing to wait to get the price they’re looking for.

Dallas Cowboys Are Another Legitimate Landing Spot for Mims

Knox also listed another team that could be a logical landing spot for Mims and that’s the Dallas Cowboys.

“According to Hughes, the Cowboys were among the teams that called about Mims, and Dallas is another sensible destination. Michael Gallup is still working his way back from a torn ACL, and Dallas’ receiving corps was also underwhelming in Week 1.

Noah Brown led all Dallas players with 68 receiving yards against Tampa. No other Cowboys wide receiver reached 30 yards.”

In other words, it is CeeDee Lamb and a bunch of other guys. Michael Gallup was just ruled out for the Week 2 home matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Depth is super questionable and Mims is a young wide receiver with upside.

On top of the natural fit, Mims still has a home in Texas and was born and raised there. He grew up in Daingerfield, Texas which is about two hours west of Dallas. Mims went to school at Baylor which is also in Texas.

There is a ton of connective tissue and the cost to acquire him is somewhat inconsequential. It has been widely reported that a fourth-round draft choice would get the job done but so would a potential player-for-player swap.

The Jets have needs at offensive tackle, safety, linebacker, and defensive tackle to name a few. If the Cowboys are willing to move a piece of somewhat equal value that could be a creative way to pull this off.