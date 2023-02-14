Jets Had Trade Talks With AFC Team for 4-Time Pro Bowl QB: Insider

The New York Jets have been making moves at the quarterback position.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Gang Green had trade conversations with the Las Vegas Raiders regarding the availability of quarterback Derek Carr.

The New Orleans Saints were the only other team to “inquire” about Carr this offseason.

Things Are Heating up on the Derek Carr Front

Over the weekend Carr informed the Raiders that he won’t be accepting a trade to any team nor will he push back his contract guarantee deadline that is set for February 15. In other words, he plans on forcing the Raiders to release him.

According to a new report from Ian Rapoport on the NFL Network on Monday, February 13, the Raiders plan on acquiescing to those demands and plan to cut him on Valentine’s Day.

With the four-time Pro Bowler set to reach unrestricted free agency, both the Saints and the Jets “will look into signing him later in the week”, per Breer.

On Monday, February 13, it was reported by Rapoport that the Jets were hiring former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing as their new passing game coordinator.

Downing interestingly spent three seasons with the Raiders where he worked very closely with Carr.

What Do the Jets Trade Talks for Raiders QB Derek Carr Mean?

Okay, the Jets and Raiders talked about a trade for Derek Carr, what now?

On one hand, you could simply argue this was due diligence from Jets general manager Joe Douglas. New York is clearly in the market for a veteran quarterback and Carr has been the most public one available this offseason.

Unlike the Saints, the Jets didn’t set up an in-person meeting with Carr while he was a member of the Raiders. That could mean that the Jets weren’t willing to meet the Raiders’ asking price which was reportedly a “third-round pick”, per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

Or they knew, like every other NFL team, that it was inevitable Carr was getting released anyway so why waste their time dealing with the Raiders?

With the 31-year-old, soon to be 32 year old, about to hit the open market Carr will be able to negotiate a brand new contract.

According to Spotrac’s market value projections, the former Fresno State product is expected to command north of $37.7 million per year on a multiyear deal.

That would make him the ninth highest-paid quarterback in football at this particular moment in time.

The benefit of signing a guy like Carr is you’d only have to give up a pile of money if you’re the Jets. That financial investment will be a requirement for every quarterback available this offseason.

I would imagine keeping draft assets and players off the table in a potential quarterback move would be incredibly attractive to the Jets. In theory, they could use those assets to build around Carr instead of using them to acquire him.

The Jets can only have one QB1 so how good is Carr? He has been to multiple Pro Bowls and has put up some really impressive production in the league, but he hasn’t been able to take a team over the top.

Gang Green has to balance getting the best possible quarterback they can this offseason for the best possible price. Something that is much easier said than done.