Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Urged Jets to Sign a Weird Choice at QB

There have been a lot of different names thrown around as options for the New York Jets at quarterback this offseason.

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant decided to throw an outside-the-box choice out there on social media this week.

In a series of tweets, Bryant revealed who should be competing for the starting quarterback position for the Jets in 2023.

You guys wouldn’t believe my sleeper QB in the draft… I’ll love to see him battle for the QB position for the Jets QB spot Or I’ll like him to be the back up QB for the cowboys… I’m not talking about Bryce young or CJ stroud — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

After some questions from fans, Bryant eventually revealed his “sleeper QB” in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft and who he was talking about for the Jets: Chase Brice.

Chase Brice.. I think he’s the biggest sleeper in the draft. When you are looking at QBs in today’s game.. Offenses are air raid with a great amount rpo style play. He shares both qualities.. He gets the ball out quick, very smart with the football and gives his playmakers… https://t.co/aqfHdn5AXp — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

“Chase Brice. I think he’s the biggest sleeper in the draft. When you are looking at quarterbacks in today’s game. Offenses are air raid with a great amount [of] RPO style play. He shares both qualities. He gets the ball out quick [and he’s] very smart with the football and gives his playmakers opportunities to make plays down the field,” Bryant said on Twitter. “I think the knock they’ll try to put on him is the conference he played in but don’t forget App State should have beaten North Carolina and they upset Texas A&M.”

Chase Brice Is a Different Name for Jets Fans to Consider

The Jets have seemingly been connected to every possible quarterback option available this offseason. Although this is the first time we’ve heard Brice’s name connected to the Jets.

The 25-year-old quarterback prospect has spent the last six years at the collegiate level.

From 2017 through 2019 Brice served as a backup quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. He mostly played in spot duty when players were hurt or the game was out of hand. During that stretch of time, he won a National Championship ring.

After that, he transferred over to a different ACC school in 2020 to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Brice struggled with turnovers throwing 15 picks to just 10 touchdown passes.

However, once he arrived at Appalachian State in 2021, his football career took off.

Over the last two years, he has thrown 54 touchdowns to just 17 interceptions, has over 6,258 passing yards, and ended up completing 62.4 percent of his passes.

Jets or the cowboys should get him https://t.co/r2IYtuiQjs — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 22, 2023

When a fan tweeted at Bryant saying Brice “won’t get drafted” he simply reiterated his take that the “Jets or the Cowboys should get him.”

It is unclear what Bryant’s connection is to Brice. Dez played at Oklahoma State in college and Brice was on the other side of the country.

There’s a Chance Jets Can Go Mystery at QB2 or QB3

If Brice is competing for the starting quarterback job for the Jets next season, something went horribly wrong.

Gang Green has been targeting some of the biggest quarterback names available on the trade market and through free agency.

Brice is a player destined to be an undrafted free agent this spring.

The talented passer wasn’t featured in Mel Kiper’s top-10 quarterback rankings heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Brice wasn’t even listed in the honorable mention section that included four other quarterbacks.

Depending on roster construction there is an outside chance that a player of Brice’s caliber could work his way into a potential QB2 or QB3 role next season. Although the more likely path is a spot on a practice squad with a chance to develop from there.