Jets Trade Proposal Delivers ‘Disgruntled’ Star for Multiple Picks

The New York Jets are in the market for a wide receiver this offseason.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report cooked up an interesting trade proposal that would deliver just that for the green and white.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Diontae Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: a 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 110 overall) and a 2024 sixth-round draft choice (No. 184 overall)

“There are also rumors that Johnson wants out of the Steel City. If that’s the case. Pittsburgh may decide that a disgruntled player in his contract year just isn’t worth the potential hassle and get what they can for Johnson,” Davenport explained.

Jets Exploring the WR Trade Market

Play

There are two things we know. Firstly, the Jets have a need at the wide receiver position. Secondly, they have already started to explore the trade market on that front this offseason.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler confirmed on social media that the Jets were in the conversation for wideout Jerry Jeudy. However, they lost out and he was dealt away from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on X previously Twitter that the Steelers “are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson.”

Across Johnson’s five seasons in the NFL, he has racked up 391 receptions for 4,363 receiving yards and has hauled in 25 touchdowns.

Johnson, 27, is entering the final year of his $36.7 million contract. He is owed $10 million in 2024 with $3 million of that coming in the form of a roster bonus on March 16.

Pittsburgh could rush to trade him before that date or that could be a negotiation point during trade conversations with another team.

Jets Draft Order Is Finalized, Received 3 Bonus Compensatory Selections

The 2024 draft order is now finalized which means we know where the Jets will pick in every round.

New York has its own selections in rounds one, three, four, and six. Additionally, New York has an extra fourth-rounder because of the Jacob Martin trade with the Broncos.

Our 2024 NFL Draft picks. pic.twitter.com/fruQWiCODp — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 9, 2024

On March 8 the Jets were “awarded” with three additional compensatory picks. Gang Green received all of those selections on day three of the 2024 NFL draft: a sixth-rounder (No. 218 overall) and two seventh-rounders (No. 256 and No. 257 overall respectively).

The #Jets were awarded three compensatory picks: 6th round (No. 218)

7th round (No. 256)

7th round (No. 257) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 8, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN explained how the green and white received those comp picks “via the NFL formula.”

They lost several free agents this past season including a pair of offensive linemen (Dan Feeney and Nate Herbig), another pair of defensive linemen (Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins), and finally quarterback Mike White.

That same offseason they added wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard.

Here's how the #Jets got 3 comp picks, via the NFL formula: FAs lost: Dan Feeney, Nate Herbig, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Mike White FAs gained: Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard https://t.co/CJg9ySFQLC — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 8, 2024

“Compensatory picks are awarded to teams if they lose more or better compensatory free agents than they acquire the previous season. The NFL determines compensatory free agents based on a formula that includes salary, playing time and postseason honors,” Michael DiRocco of ESPN explained.

The Jets traded away its second-round pick in the Aaron Rodgers blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. Gang Green also gave up its seventh-round draft choice in the Chuck Clark deal with the Baltimore Ravens.