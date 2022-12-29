Former Coach Responds Cryptically to Jets Paying D.J. Reed $33 Million

Well, that was a bit odd.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked on Wednesday, December 28 whether there was a serious intention to re-sign veteran cornerback D.J. Reed this past offseason:

“Heck yeah, he got paid man. He got paid yeah, good for him, it was a great deal for him.”

Back in March #Jets CB DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) said he felt ‘disrespected’ by #Seahawks contract offer 😳 + today Pete Carroll was asked if they were serious about bringing him back this offseason, ‘he got paid man, good deal for him’: 🎥 @Seahawks #TakeFlight https://t.co/4R7CY7Q36u pic.twitter.com/MDvAVbaOe7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 29, 2022

D.J. Reed Wasn’t Happy With How Things Played Out

Carroll provided a very cryptic response by not really answering the question that was asked by the Seattle media member.

Back on March 17 during Reed’s introductory press conference with the Jets, he was a little bit more clear about how the negotiations went between himself and the Seahawks.

“You know I’m not going to talk specific numbers and stuff but just to simply put it I felt disrespected. At the end of the day I get it, it’s a business. I wanted to stay in Seattle because I was comfortable there but it obviously didn’t work out for the price reasons.”

#Jets CB DJ Reed Jr (@D7_Reed) was blunt when asked about the #Seahawks saying he felt ‘disrespected’ by their contract offer in free agency 😳 + said he wanted to stay in Seattle but it didn’t work out: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/4K5LHzPZKi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 17, 2022

The 26-year-old had spent the last two years in Seattle prior to joining the Jets in free agency. Reed ended up inking a three-year deal for $33 million with $10.5 million guaranteed at signing.

Jets Are Very Happy Seahawks Decided to Pass on D.J. Reed

When you read between the lines of Carroll’s comments versus Reed’s response, it seems like Seattle thought DJ got paid more than they were willing to go. Reed on the other hand was insulted by the Seahawks’ lack of motivation to try and bring him back.

At the time $33 million seemed a little rich for an undersized (5-foot-9) relatively unproven cornerback. However, Reed has actually proven in 2022 that the Jets got one of the best deals in free agency.

Reed didn’t start his career with the Seahawks, it actually started as a fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers. That is where the youngster ran into current Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh who prides himself on his defensive prowess looked at Reed and thought “he can’t play outside he is too small.” They forced him to try to switch positions and when he was released by the 49ers after an injury, the Seahawks quickly scooped him up.

Saleh has confessed multiple times this offseason that both Reed and the Seahawks proved me wrong and “I’m not afraid to admit that.”

It is rare for #NFL HCs to admit when they’re wrong, but that’s what Robert Saleh did this week, ‘credit to DJ Reed Jr (@D7_Reed) & shame on me we said (#49ers) he can’t play outside he’s too small’ + ‘he proved Seattle right, me wrong, & I’m not afraid to admit that’: 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/KUFNitdHj2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 2, 2022

The former Kansas State product was voted as a Pro Bowl alternate this year for his outstanding play:

One interception

75 total tackles

12 pass deflections

One forced fumble

Reed has been spectacular in his first season with the Jets, but he has often been overshadowed by his flashier teammate.

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner has a sexier name, he was built in a laboratory physically, and of course, he was the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

While Reed may not be getting all the fanfare he deserves, the numbers speak for themselves. According to Pro Football Focus Reed has a 78.6 coverage grade which is ninth best in the NFL among all cornerbacks.

On top of what he can do in coverage, Reed boasts a 73.2 overall grade which is 17th best in the NFL among cornerbacks. Sauce ranks No. 1 in both coverage and overall defensive grade.