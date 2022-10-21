Jets Make Final Decision on Elijah Moore Trade

On Thursday, October 20 Elijah Moore requested a trade from the New York Jets after being sent home from practice.

Now that absence will continue in Week 7 versus the Denver Broncos. Head coach Robert Saleh announced that Moore will not play this week during his media availability:

Robert Saleh said trading Elijah Moore isn't an option. He won't play on Sunday. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 21, 2022

In addition to that Saleh was adamant that trading Moore “isn’t an option.”

Elijah Moore Won’t Play This Week, but Remains on Roster

Saleh’s words echos the reporting from the last 24 hours that the Jets have absolutely no intention of acquiescing to Moore’s trade demands.

The former Ole Miss product was the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. After an encouraging rookie season, people expected Moore to make a massive leap into superstardom this season.

For a variety of reasons that hasn’t happened yet this season and that won’t change on Sunday with Moore already being ruled out.

The Jets are 4-2 on the season and have won three in a row. During those victories Gang Green has found success with running the football, playing elite defense, and having Zach Wilson playing game manager football.

Why would the Jets go away from that strategy if it is working? Gang Green has had one winning season in the last 11 years.

To be candid the Jets haven’t thrown the ball that much as it is during these winning times. It isn’t as if other receivers are eating while Moore is left starving on the bench.

For example, during the latest win versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the top wide receiver on the Jets had two catches. That was veteran Corey Davis who made the most of his opportunities.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.