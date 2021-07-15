Elijah Moore Makes Every Jets Fan Cringe After Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

The New York Jets are entering a new era in 2021.

They’re led by a brand new first-year head coach in Robert Saleh who is coming over from the San Francisco 49ers.

While the team also hit the reset button at the game’s most important position with the selection of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU.

There is so much freshness and a sense of newness in the air. Although perhaps there’s too much of that, after one viral social media clip made us all feel old on Thursday afternoon.

Jets Fans Should Feel Ancient After Viral Video Goes Crazy

There’s a moment in every young man or woman’s life when they realize how old they’re. It’s normally different for everybody, but I’m sure every Jets fan above the age of 23 cringed after watching a certain viral video on July 15.

Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore was participating in the Jets online video series “Meet the Fleet” where rookies are asked a series of rapid-fire questions about an array of topics so fans can get to know them better.

One of the topics involved Jets reporter Olivia Landis throwing random images on the screen and the player’s job was to identify what they saw.

Landis put an image of a VHS tape on the monitor and Moore looked dumbfounded trying to determine what he was looking at.

When he tried to offer up a guess he said, “I don’t know what that’s called, maybe some sort of mixed tape, yeah a mix tape.”

After this video made its’ way to Twitter, it led several Jets fans to google how old the former Ole Miss wide receiver was: 21.

VHS tapes were first released back in 1976 and the next step in the evolution of the video viewing experience was over 20 years later in 1997 when DVDs were first introduced.

Moore didn’t enter this world until March 27, 2000.

This light-hearted funny moment actually puts a spotlight on how young this Jets roster actually is.

Entering training camp at the end of July, the green and white possess the fifth-youngest roster in the NFL. The average age of a player on the Jets’ 90 man roster is 24.82 years old.

There are only four teams that have a younger roster by average age in the league:

Los Angeles Rams (24.62)

Carolina Panthers (24.74)

Minnesota Vikings (24.74)

Jacksonville Jaguars (24.80)

This statistic shows why Gang Green has such a promising future and also why they could struggle in 2021.

All of the young talent on the roster is overflowing with potential, yet they lack true experience. This roster is missing bonafide proven commodities at several key positions of need: cornerback, linebacker depth, and quarterback.

How much will it cost them next season? It’s impossible to answer that question in July, but depending on how things shake out it could tell us whether or not the Jets will be ready to surprise in 2021 or will they have to wait until 2022 to make their stamp on the league.

READ NEXT: Evaluating Top Potential NFL Trade Packages for Jets Safety Marcus Maye