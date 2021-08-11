Superstar WR Calls Jets’ Stud Elijah Moore a ‘Lock’ for Rookie of the Year

There has been a ton of hype for New York Jets’ second-round rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore since being the No. 34 overall pick in April.

Exciting catches, splash plays, viral workout clips, and infectious confidence has everybody buzzing, but maybe not as much as one superstar NFL wideout who gave a sizzling hot take ahead of the 2021 season.

“I’ve got news for you. We’re gonna win the game. I guarantee it”

Those famous words are ingrained in every Jets fan’s minds on the planet. ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath guaranteed the AFL’s victory in Super Bowl III against the heavily favored Baltimore Colts.

Not only did he follow through on his bravado winning Gang Green’s lone championship trophy, but he also saved the AFL and was a catalyst for the eventual merger with the NFL we know today.

Well after a viral tweet on Wednesday afternoon, Namath may be playing second fiddle to perhaps a greater guarantee.

Tennessee Titans wideout AJ Brown was asked which football player is the hardest worker he has ever seen and maybe even inspires him:

“I have to go with my young bull Elijah Moore. It’s not even about his physical attributes, for me, it’s his mindset. I see him working and I know what he wants to do and the dreams he has. Moore is going to go crazy with the Jets this year man, real talk, he’s a real sleeper. I would put my money on him being the offensive rookie of the year, no doubt, over anybody. Ain’t nobody messing with him, it’s a lock.”

After the interview posted on social, Brown took it a step further saying he would “bet all of” his game checks on Moore winning the NFL rookie of the year award.

I’ll Bet my all my game checks on @e_moore03 winning ROY! I’ll live and die with my brother! https://t.co/sbYwYAEmNc — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 11, 2021

How Likely Is It?





According to the latest Vegas odds here is what the experts believe Moore’s chances are:

Bet MGM: +2500

Points Bet: +4000

FanDuel: +3900

DraftKings: +2500

For those that aren’t gambling inclined, let me explain how this works. If the odds are plus (+), like they’re here for Moore, that amount of money would be earned on a successful $100 wager.

According to Spotrac, Brown is set to make just over $1 million in base salary for 2021. That translates to a $59,344.24 game check each week throughout next season’s 17-week schedule.

In other words, the former Titans star could be set for a historic payday if he follows through on his bet. He could make as much as $40 million or as little as $25 million if he bet all of his game checks for this upcoming season (depending on where he bet his moolah).

Putting all that aside though, how likely is it that Moore comes away with the hardware? According to the experts, it is extremely unlikely.

He’s the 14th rated rookie in terms of vegas odds, which means there are 13 NFL players who have better odds to win the award.

Fourth-ranked receiver in those same power rankings (behind Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle).

All five first-round quarterbacks are ranked above him.

Four running backs are ranked above him.

What we do know is Moore will be on the field a lot. After the Jets initially drafted the former Ole Miss star, their plan was to bring him along slowly, but he forced their hand with his stellar play this offseason.

