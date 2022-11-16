Jets WR Elijah Moore Responds After Position Change to Slot

While addressing the media on Wednesday, November 16, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that veteran wide receiver Corey Davis “has a chance” to play in Week 11, although he didn’t seem overly optimistic about it.

If Davis misses another week, it’ll be on the young guns to step up once again at wide receiver. That includes Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore — who is attempting to work his way back into good graces with the Jets coaching staff and fanbase after a recent trade request.

Ever since Saleh confirmed that the dynamic route runner would be getting more usage in the slot about a week ago, there has been a ton of talk around the NYJ community about Moore’s “position change.” The contingent of fans still rooting for the second-round talent hope that this shift will unlock his game, which thrived on the interior in college.

Moore broke silence on the switch to the slot earlier today on the 16th.

Jets WR Elijah Moore ‘Attacking’ New Opportunity in Slot

The Jets beat caught up with Moore at team facilities on Wednesday and ESPN’s Rich Cimini relayed his thoughts on the potential position change.

“I feel good about it,” Moore voiced with a much more position vibe. “I’m attacking it. It’s another opportunity, another way to show my talents. All I want to do is win.”

Cimini also asked Moore how he feels about being held without a catch over the past three games. “Looking forward, not backward,” the reporter paraphrased. He then added a quote from the wide receiver that was the only hint of tension with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. “I don’t call the plays,” Moore added.

We’ve written about it in the past, but it’s in everyone’s best interest for this situation to resolve itself. Moore is the most talented pass-catcher the Jets have on the roster outside of Wilson and although this is a run-first offense, LaFleur is going to have to throw the ball eventually.

NFL news site uSTADIUM echoed as much on Twitter, commenting: “Eli Moore changes his tone. Big opportunity coming Sunday. Bill [Belichick] saw Garrett Wilson go off a few weeks ago and will shut that down [in Week 11].”