Jets Lead All New York Sports Teams in Esteemed Category

The New York Jets ended a disappointing first season under head coach Robert Saleh at a record of 4-13. It was the sixth time the franchise finished in last place in the AFC East over the past eight years and the present-day positives were few and far between.

However, the Green & White did dominate in one area. The organization was at its best off the field, as the Jets’ internal content group was nominated for a city-leading 13 Emmys in 2022.

‘One Jets Drive’ & ‘Flight 2021’ Soar

Play

FLIGHT 2021: EPISODE 1 | The New York Jets | NFL The Jets offseason takes off with the search for a new head coach. With 10 draft picks in the fold and significant salary cap space, the staff embarks on a pivotal offseason under the leadership of third-year General Manager, Joe Douglas. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action:… 2021-06-22T00:00:04Z

If you’ve ever watched a docuseries or video segment from “1JD Films,” you’re probably not all that surprised that they’ve been cleaning up on nominations and recognition. Their work is quite riveting and polished, and fans always appear excited to indulge in their behind-the-scenes looks at the franchise.

Owner Woody Johnson congratulated the entire production unit on July 6, voicing: “Great work by the content team. The most nominations of any professional sports teams in New York.”

Great work by the content team. The most nominations of any professional sports teams in New York. https://t.co/dk16TMqnoq — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 6, 2022

An NYJ press release detailed the nominations:

The Jets were nominated in five different programming categories — sports story – short form content (up to 10 minutes), sports program – post-produced or edited (series), sports documentary, human interest – long form content (longer than 10 minutes) and promotion: sports promotion – (single spot) entry time limit: 2 minutes. Four individuals were also nominated in five categories — talent: performer/narrator, writer – sports, photographer – sports and photographer: long form content (longer than 10 minutes).

The more precise list of nominations was as follows:

Jets Becoming Staple at Emmys

Play

The Driver: A Hero's 9/11 Story | 1JD Films | New York Jets | NFL As both a longtime FDNY firefighter and a truck driver for the New York Jets, Mike Prior has the world's greatest city in the fabric of his being. He shares the story of him and his family as they grappled with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT… 2021-09-09T13:00:05Z

Of course, this isn’t the first time that 1JD Films and the Jets have received acknowledgment from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York and the Emmy Awards.

The Jets’ internal content group was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards in 2021 but tied their record of 13 in 2018. In that ’18 season, the organization took home two awards in the categories of “Emmys for Sports: Feature Segment” and “Editor: Sports.”

The feature segment win was a My JetLife feature on wide receiver Robby Anderson and individually, Tyler Pino was highlighted for his editing efforts that year.

The more recent 2021 accomplishments mostly came from the “One Jets Drive” series once again, as well as “One Jets Drive: First Class.”

In case you missed it, “Flight 2022: New Heights,” premiered in June. With more big names and national cameos than ever before, expect it to be nominated for at least one Emmy in 2023. In terms of what’s next, “One Jets Drive” is expected to pick back up in August as it does every training camp.

With all the success 1JD Films is having, you can safely bet that Jets offseason, preseason and midseason content will continue as the world dives deeper and deeper into the digital age.

