Jets Eyeing ‘Highly Respected’ Coach of Patrick Mahomes: Report

The New York Jets are very interested in expanding their coaching search.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network said Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy is still garnering serious consideration from multiple NFL teams for their vacant offensive coordinator roles.

Wilson name-dropped the Jets as one of four teams “who want to discuss OC opportunities with him.”

While highly respected veteran #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains very much in running for #Colts head coaching job, per league sources, #Commanders among multiple teams, including #Ravens #Commanders, #Jets who want to discuss OC opportunities with him @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2023

Explaining the Why in Potential Eric Bieniemy-Jets Chat

We preface that for this potential conversation even to take place, Bieniemy would have to miss out on the Indianapolis Colts head coaching gig.

Wilson says he “remains very much in [the] running” for that job, but if he comes up short the Chiefs coach could be seeking other opportunities.

One of the most pressing questions out there is why would Bieniemy consider going anywhere else to become an offensive coordinator. Wouldn’t that be a lateral move (or maybe worse) going from the OC of the juggernaut Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to a different location?

Technically speaking yes it would be a lateral move, however, NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright recently explained why it might be a move he has to make in the near future.

There is a “perception” that the impressive success of the Chiefs on offense “is largely” head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes doing.

Bieniemy has had 8 interviews and no offers. It's a combination of a very problematic background + a horrendous tenure as an OC at Colorado + perception that KC success is largely Reid and Mahomes + not selling any team that he's the guy. https://t.co/fPEeklS8AK — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 27, 2022

If Bieniemy ever wants to be a head coach, he might have to go to a different NFL team and prove that he can do it without the impact of Reid/Mahomes.

What better place to prove yourself than the Jets? If Bieniemy is able to turn the Jets around, he could become one of the hottest candidates in the 2024 cycle.

Another reason is Bieniemy is set to be a free agent. The 53-year-old, who will be 54 by the start of the 2023 season, will have his contract run out after the league year concludes.

An unemployed man has very different motivations than one that is under contract.

Jets Can Risk It to Get the Biscuit With Chiefs Coaching Tree Branch

While it would certainly be a risk on Bieniemy’s side to go from a known commodity in the Chiefs to a complete mystery in New York with the Jets, he isn’t the only one taking the risk.

Gang Green would be taking a similar role of the dice bringing him in and hoping he can replicate that same Kansas City magic.

As head coach Robert Saleh indicated during his end-of-season media, the plan is to bring in a veteran assistant on the offensive side of the ball to help out.

One of Gang Green’s admitted failures was not replacing coach Greg Knapp after his tragic passing. That is set to change in 2023 and perhaps that could create the perfect recipe in the Jets’ offensive room.

Bieniemy has tremendous upside but there is an equally tremendous unknown with his lack of proven individuality. Perhaps pairing him with someone that has been there and done that could create a nice safe floor for the Jets in 2023.

Sometimes you have to risk it to get the biscuit.

In this case, the Jets would be hoping to achieve half of the same success the Chiefs have over the last couple of years. While also making sure it wouldn’t be a total disaster by bringing in someone along side him with some battle scars.