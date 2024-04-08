Jets Named Best Fit for Former $90 Million Running Back

The New York Jets could benefit from adding a veteran running back, and Ezekiel Elliott is viewed as an ideal fit for the team as they go all in to make a Super Bowl run in 2024.

Ralph Ventre with SI.com discussed potential running back options for the Jets, based on recent comments from Robert Saleh suggesting the team wasn’t done looking at players at the position.

The top back mentioned by Ventre was Elliott, who he believes is the team’s most appealing option remaining in free agency.

“The former No. 4 overall draft pick is arguably the most appealing free agent remaining on the market,” Ventre wrote. “After a seven-year run with the Dallas Cowboys, the three-time Pro Bowl selection signed a one-year contract with New England and offered noticeable value to the offense.”

Ventre also mentioned JK Dobbins and Joshua Kelley as potential options in free agency.

Has Ezekiel Elliott Lost a Step?

Even at just 28 years old, Elliott hasn’t had the same kind of dominance as a runner as he had earlier in his NFL career.

Elliott was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He became a star behind one of the best offensive lines in football, earning three Pro Bowl honors and two All-Pro selections in 2016 and 2018.

The Cowboys rewarded Elliott for leading the NFL in rushing in two out of three seasons with a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019. It was the largest deal ever given to a running back at the time.

While Elliott continued to play a key role in Dallas’ offense after the extension, his heavy workload has started to play a factor in his effectiveness in recent seasons. He averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in his final year with the Cowboys in 2022.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys last offseason, then signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but it’s also worth noting that the Patriots didn’t have the same quality of offensive line play as Elliott was used to in Dallas.

Still, Elliott has over 2,000 career rushing attempts in the NFL and nearly 600 in college. That workload is starting to wear Elliott down, and he may only have a couple more seasons left before he decides to hang up his cleats.

The Jets Need a Veteran Behind Breece Hall

Breece Hall looks like a budding star for the Jets, especially after last season. However, the team could still use another established veteran if they’re not confident in their current backups.

Israel Abanikanda is the most interesting name on the depth chart behind Hall. However, the fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh only saw 22 carries as a rookie last season. It’s unclear if the Jets expect big things out of him, especially if they’re looking for free agent running backs before the draft.

Xazavian Valladay and Jacques Patrick round out the team’s current running back depth chart. However, the two of them combine for just two career carries in the NFL, and it’s unlikely that they’d be preferred rotational backs for the Jets.

Unless the Jets are planning on taking another running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, a veteran like Elliott could make sense.