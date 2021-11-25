Familiar Face, Brett Favre Super Fan Signs With Jets

Just when you think you have seen everything on the New York Jets quarterback carousel in 2021, something new happens.

That was once again the case this week.

After watching two quarterbacks go down to COVID in Joe Flacco and Mike White, the Jets had to make a move. They chose to promote veteran Josh Johnson to be the primary backup on Sunday versus the Houston Texans.

All of that coincided with rookie No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson being cleared to return after missing the last four games.

Although with only two readily available quarterbacks on the roster, it was time to add another arm to the bullpen.

Cue the I’m Coming Home Montage

Late on Wednesday evening, the Jets announced they had signed James Morgan to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released defensive back Natrell Jamerson.

Morgan was originally drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of FIU. After riding the bench his rookie season in what amounted to a redshirt year, he had another chance this offseason to solidify his role on the team.

Unfortunately, he was unable to do so and the Jets released him ahead of the final roster cuts. They wanted to bring him back on their practice squad, but he declined and joined the Carolina Panthers.

After spending two and a half months there he was released and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers a few days later on their practice squad. He lasted about a week and when Morgan hit the open waters again, the Jets jumped at the opportunity to bring him back into the fold.

What some of you may not know is Morgan was born and raised in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Of course, a quarterback growing up in those parts would have a strong connection with Brett Favre.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent the first 16 years of his career with the Packers and of course one special year with the Jets.

“I grew up inspired by Brett Favre” an eager Morgan exclaimed after being drafted by the Jets, “this is a dream come true.”

Gang Green won the Favre sweepstakes by outbidding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in trade negotiations and landed the All-Pro quarterback.

All it cost was a conditional fourth-round pick that eventually became a third-round pick.

The Jets started off the year with an incredible 8-3 record highlighted by some big-time wins over the New England Patriots in overtime, topped the then 10-0 Tennessee Titans, and owning the path to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Jets fans were salivating at the possibilities: would we get our first home playoff game since 2002, could we finally win another Super Bowl, and while all of those dreams were hanging out there the green and white blew it down the stretch.

They finished 1-5 in the final six games and not only didn’t win the championship, they didn’t even end up making the playoffs.

Favre would leave after that one season and joined the Minnesota Vikings where he had a lot of success.

This will forever be one of those seasons that is paired with the term “what could have been.”

