Jets’ Garrett Wilson Shares Major Update on Injured Elbow

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson admitted earlier in the year that this elbow injury would be something that he’d have to deal with for the rest of the season.

On Friday, December 1 Wilson provided another major update regarding his elbow.

“Yeah, we will re-evaluate after the season is over, but I know what I’m getting into with it now. I’m going to be out there.”

Wilson says his elbow will be "evaluated after the season." https://t.co/ro4PAOtiTz — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) December 2, 2023

Wilson Has Been Making Chicken Salad out of Chicken S*** for Jets

The good news is Wilson has played through the injury. We’ll have to see if the issue requires any further medical attention or an operation after the season concludes.

Despite that nagging injury, Wilson has overcome his less-than-ideal circumstances on the offensive side of the ball.

Last season, Wilson worked with four different quarterbacks during his rookie season with the Jets. This year there has technically been three but a fourth may be inevitable at some point with Trevor Siemian warming up in the bullpen.

The Jets have one of the worst offenses in NFL history according to the analytics this season. Wilson is still on pace to catch 99 balls, for 1,074 yards, and five touchdowns.

Two of those statistics would be new career highs and the yardage is only slightly behind his total from last season which was good enough to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Wilson was recently voted as a first teamer in ESPN’s “All-Youngster Team” which is a list consisting of the top players in the NFL that are aged 24 or younger.

“Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, quickly emerged as one of the best young receivers in football with 83 catches, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his debut for a Jets team that struggled at quarterback. He is explosive as a route runner and dynamic with the ball in his hands, and he’ll be a WR1 in the NFL for a long time. He is currently on pace to crack 1,000 yards again despite more uneven QB play.”

Other Notable Injuries to Watch Ahead of Jets-Falcons

Despite returning to practice, Aaron Rodgers was ruled out ahead of the Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Although he plans on turning up the intensity in practice next week and you never know.

Seemingly the entire Jets running back room is banged up. All three RBs on the active roster are designated as questionable heading into the game: Breece Hall, Israel Abanikanda, and Dalvin Cook.

Some good news to keep an eye out for.

Rich Cimini of ESPN “wouldn’t be surprised” if Wes Schweitzer is activated off of injured reserve and returns to the starting lineup at right guard.

Michael Carter II wasn’t listed on the injury report and should be good to return to the secondary after a two-game absence.

#Jets injury report: Rodgers returned to limited practice. Key will be next week when he could be ready for 11 on 11. Saleh on Cook: “I think he should be fine.” Wouldn’t be surprised if Schweitzer is activated from IR and starts at RG. Hardee also eligible to come off IR. Carter… pic.twitter.com/tKaETCEADE — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2023

Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports said that Mekhi Becton and Justin Hardee “are back.” Becton missed last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle issue. Hardee was placed on IR earlier in the year after having surgery. He is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week.