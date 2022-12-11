Robert Saleh Confuses Jets WR Garrett Wilson With Postgame Comment

The New York Jets lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh sent a strong message to Buffalo, “we’re going to see these guys again.”

'I think I speak for everyone in that we missed an opp (paused for several seconds) we're going to see these guys again' 👀 + what makes you say that? 'I just think we are' 😳:

The Jets are only scheduled to play the Bills twice each season due to their AFC East ties. However, the coach was saying without saying that he is predicting a third matchup against Buffalo in the postseason.

Garrett Wilson Is Thrown off by Jets Prediction

Saleh speaks with the media before any of his players and once that press conference is over, the locker room is open.

The local media told rookie wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, what Saleh had just told them and it seemed to confuse the youngster:

“I mean, I don’t know s***. If Saleh said we’ll see them again, we’ll see them again. I don’t know how the scheduling stuff works, for real, I thought this was the last time that we played them.”

Several media members told Wilson that Saleh meant the playoffs.

“What are they the No. 2 seed and we the No. 7 seed? Word? I hope we get to see them again. Uhm [trying to figure out how the playoff seeding works], so we’d yeah I don’t know.”

A few more media members told him that Saleh meant he was confident in the Jets’ ability to make the playoffs.

“Oh word me too! Oh yeah for sure me too.”

WR Garrett Wilson was confused by Robert Saleh's comments that they'll see Bills again, 'idk how scheduling stuff works I thought this was last time we play them' 🤣 + when told that means a future playoff matchup, 'I hope we see them again':

Since Wilson had this back-and-forth with the media shortly after the Bills game, a few things have changed in the playoff picture. Buffalo is the No. 1 seed and the Jets currently find themselves on the outside looking in.

The Chargers have now leapfrogged the Jets in the AFC playoff picture. Gang Green is now the No. 8 seed, if the Patriots beat the Cardinals on Monday Night Football they will fall all the way to the No. 9 seed. A tough weekend for the Jets.

However, the point of Saleh’s statement wasn’t about how things look right now. He was simply stating that he expects the Jets to make the playoffs and on that path, he predicts that they will eventually run back into Buffalo.

