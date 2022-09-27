Jets, Giants Trade Proposal Unloads Disgruntled Draft Pick

The New York Giants are in absolute desperation mode after their latest injury news.

Late in the Week 3 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Sterling Shephard went down in a heap clutching his leg. On Tuesday, September 27 it was announced that the veteran would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/0wUktt17dq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2022

With that, the Giants are looking for wide receiver help and that is where the New York Jets could step up to help a brother out.

Jets-Giants Denzel Mims Trade Makes Too Much Sense

If the Giants want a solution, they won’t have to look far.

Connor Hughes who now covers both teams for his new gig with SNY suggested that Big Blue should make a call to Gang Green for wide receiver Denzel Mims.

The Giants need a receiver. IMO: Should make a call on Mims. https://t.co/JZeYi2Mhxq — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 27, 2022

While Mims hasn’t had the consistent impact you’d hope for from a former second-round pick, there have been flashes of brilliance.

The Giants should know better than anyone since they experienced it first-hand in the preseason finale.

Mims led both teams in catches (7), yards (102), and tied for the lead in touchdowns with one, per ESPN.

This came just days after he and his representation sent out a public trade request on social media seeking greener pastures.

The Jets planned on acquiescing to the trade demands if and only if they got the price they were seeking. According to Hughes’ reporting, that package must feature a fourth-rounder.

So far no team has been willing to bite, but plenty of teams have called the Jets about making a move.

Darryl Slater of NJ dot com also suggested a Mims trade involving the Giants could make sense. The price he offered up for a potential deal was a “late round pick.”

Creative Jets-Giants Trade Could Swap Denzel Mims for Jason Pinnock

The thought of receiving a late-round terrible draft pick isn’t all that appealing when you consider what was originally invested in Mims.

However, the reality of the situation states that you won’t get much better than that although general manager Joe Douglas has surprised all of us in the past.

One trade that could make sense for all parties involved is swapping Mims for former Jets draft pick Jason Pinnock.

Now, this would be sort of embarrassing on a lot of levels because by doing this the Jets would be admitting multiple mistakes:

Mims is a bust

They shouldn’t have cut Pinnock in the first place

No one likes being wrong and that’s especially true for people in power like NFL general managers.

However, ego and pride must be set aside here because the Mims investment is a sunken cost. It’s time to do what’s best for the team and this swap is something that could help out both teams.

The Giants are desperate for receiver help and the Jets’ solutions at safety have stunk.

#Jets safeties this season… – Jordan Whitehead: 6 missed tackles, 150.3 passer rating allowed.

– Lamarcus Joyner: 4 missed tackles, 158.3 passer rating allowed. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 26, 2022

When talking to people around the Jets they kept saying that Pinnock has the potential to be a long-term starter for the team. Unfortunately, we never got to see that come to fruition because the Jets cut their former fifth-rounder ahead of final roster cuts.

Gang Green tried to get him back on the practice squad but he was subject to waivers and the Giants scooped him right up.

He can’t possibly be worse than Jordan Whitehead or Lamarcus Joyner and he knows the system. This is a solution that can help the Jets in 2022 and hopefully beyond.