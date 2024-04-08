Jets Hosting ‘Best Kept Secret’ 6-Foot-8 ‘Behemoth’ OL on Visit: Report

The New York Jets are doing homework on one of the biggest players in the 2024 NFL draft.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the green and white are one of several NFL teams that are set to host University of British Columbia offensive lineman Giovanni Manu for a visit this week.

Pelissero called the 6-foot-8, 352-pounder a “behemoth.”

University of British Columbia LT Giovanni Manu visited the #Giants today — one of at least seven pre-draft visits for the 6-8, 352-pound behemoth. Manu ran a 4.96 40 at his pro day. He also visited the #Cowboys and has the #Giants, #Jets, #Patriots, #Browns, #Bengals this week.… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

Earlier this offseason Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz called Manu, “the best kept secret in the NFL Draft.”

An Interesting Mystery Man for the Jets to Consider

Schultz called Manu “freakish.” He put up some numbers at his local Pro Day recording a 33.5-inch vertical and a 4.96 40-yard dash.

That would have been the fifth-fastest time among offensive linemen at the NFL Combine. Manu’s vertical jump would have ranked No. 7 among the hog mollies in Indianapolis.

Schultz said on X previously Twitter that 16 NFL teams were in attendance for Manu’s Pro Day.

Here’s a fun one: The best kept secret in the NFL Draft is Tongan OT Giovanni Manu, who checks in at a freakish 6.073, 352lbs. Manu ran 4.96 at his Pro Day, which featured half the league in attendance. He also verted 33.5 inches. Manu just concluded his first 30 visit, with… pic.twitter.com/cnVzwD35F5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

Despite his imposing physical size, Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media said that Manu is an “Intriguing developmental prospect late on day 3 or as a priority UDFA.”

Appropriate that this Giovanni Manu news broke on eclipse day. He was a man amongst boys who swallowed up competition as a LG/LT in British Columbia's zone scheme Intriguing developmental prospect late on day 3 or as a priority UDFA https://t.co/mGKMPnXdCB pic.twitter.com/DHoOTLumWc — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 8, 2024

Day three of the NFL draft spans from the fourth round through the seventh round. So late day three would put him in the sixth to seventh-round range.

A priority-free agent is a fancy way of saying a player wasn’t drafted. When that happens the power shifts from the team to the player.

When an NFL team is on the clock they hold the power of picking any player that they’d like. However, once the draft ends, any player who wasn’t selected now gets to choose their next home.

It becomes a heated bidding war with conversations between player’s agents and teams. Players are attempting to find the right team that provides them the clearest path to making a 53-man roster come the fall.

