Defensive Guru Called Ideal Fit to Fix Jets Defense

The New York Jets defense is broken.

They don’t have the horses, the production, or the coaching quite frankly and something needs to change.

This disgusting display needs to be rectified yesterday and there is one man that can fix the job.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Some Glaring Issues Need to Be Addressed





Play



DC Jeff Ulbrich Press Conference | The New York Jets | NFL Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich speaks to the media on Monday, December 6, 2021. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-12-06T23:02:53Z

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was hired back in January of 2020 and after his full staff was revealed, surprisingly he announced that he wouldn’t be calling the defense. Instead, he chose to hand the reins over to his brand new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The former San Francisco 49ers linebacker has dabbled in the pros as an assistant coach over the last decade for two different NFL teams and a college outfit before ultimately landing this promotion with Gang Green.

While an engaging personality he just hasn’t proved capable of getting the job done. There have been pops this year where the defense has shown up (Tennessee, Houston, and Cincinnati), but the bad has certainly outweighed the good.

The defensive analytics speak for themselves and the Jets are on pace to finish at or near the bottom in every single major defensive metric:

Total yards allowed: 4,762 (dead last in the NFL)

Points allowed: 367 (32nd in the NFL and the next closest team has allowed 35 less points)

Interceptions: 4 (least amount in the league)

Defensive turnover ratio: -16 (32nd in the NFL)

“Man, that is a hard question to answer right now,” Jets analyst Joe Caporoso on the possibility of moving on from Ulbrich this offseason via The Manchild Show. “I try not to be reactive after one year, but I think it is at least a conversation topic. We’ll have to see how the final five games play out but if they play the way they did against Buffalo, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia it has to be very seriously considered.”

You can sign up for the Badlands podcast feed here (subscription-based feed breaking down all things Jets related)!

A Perfect Replacement Option





Play



Robert Saleh Press Conference (12/8) | New York Jets | NFL | Week 14 Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters on Wednesday of Saints week. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2021-12-08T16:57:28Z

If the Jets decide to pull the plug after one year on Ulbrich, very possible as a scapegoat for everything that has gone wrong, there may be a huge upgrade available this offseason.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on very shaky ground in the midst of his third season. He is 18-26 during his tenure and there is a growing belief Fangio could be let go after this year.

If that ends up happening, he won’t be out of work for very long.

The elder statesman is widely considered a defensive guru and if the 63-year-old wants to keep the flame alive, he could be a perfect replacement for Ulbrich.

The idea was first brought up by uStadium on Twitter:

If Vic Fangio is let go in Denver this offseason, the #Jets (and others of course) would be wise to hurry and hire him to call their defense. Saleh spent a season under Fangio with Houston #Texans in 2005 as a coaching intern and have remained in contact over the years. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 6, 2021

Fangio and coach Saleh have a previous working relationship. When the current Jets head coach got his start in the business he was a coaching intern in Houston when Fangio was the Texans defensive coordinator in 2005.

The two reminisced about their time together in the buildup of the Broncos versus Jets game back in Week 3 earlier this season.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh talked about the challenges of facing the #Broncos + his relationship w/ Vic Fangio + how impressed he is with Teddy Bridgewater & says their 2-0 start ‘isn’t a fluke’: #NYJvsDEN #BroncosCountry #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/494PlHp8pU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 22, 2021

This would make sense on a lot of levels for the Jets. This Gang Green coaching staff is incredibly young and inexperienced, to get a chance to add a former NFL head coach and someone who has been coaching ball for over 40 years would be invaluable.

Think back to the Los Angeles Rams when Sean McVay was first hired. He was the youngest head coach in NFL history and he paired himself with one of the oldest active coaches at the time in Wade Phillips.

That beautiful relationship formed the perfect bond in LA. McVay had someone to lean on who had done the job before and would be wise council throughout their three years together from 2017 through 2019.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Villain Gets a 2nd Chance, Young RB Realizes NFL Dream