Haason Reddick’s Father Turns Heads With Jets-Eagles Trade Reaction

The New York Jets made one of the biggest splashes of the NFL offseason when they acquired Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Tim McManus who covers the Eagles for ESPN said the decision to trade Reddick, “has largely been met with confusion in Philly.” That includes Reddick’s father, who strongly reacted to the deal.

“I really can’t wrap my head around it. I’m baffled like everyone else,” Raymond Matthew, his father, told McManus. “He outperformed his contract. … [Reddick] just wanted market value. He just wanted the numbers that made sense, which he didn’t get … It was a thing where I guess [general manager] Howie Roseman felt that it was better to go that way. It felt awkward, it did.”

The Eagles sent Reddick to Gang Green in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that has a chance to become a second-rounder, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

For that pick to elevate, Reddick would have to notch 10 or more sacks and appear in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps for the Jets.

Reddick Sends Message on His Contract Situation

McManus explained that Reddick “hinted” that he outplayed his contract and wanted a new deal this past offseason. It never happened.

When the 2023 campaign came to an end, the Eagles granted Reddick and his camp permission to seek a trade.

Reddick is entering the final year of his $45 million contract. The $15 million average per year salary ranks No. 18 among the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

After he was traded from the Eagles to the Jets, it was initially reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network that the “hope” was that both sides would work out a long-term deal.

However, when Reddick spoke with the local media he said, “all options are open” as it pertains to his contract situation.

“Contractual stuff I’m leaving that up to my agent and Joe [Douglas] to figure out. Whatever happens, I’m going to be happy and give it my all no matter what. That’s just who I am as a person. So no matter how it goes, how many years, I’m going to be here for however long I’m here for. I’m going to give the team [and] the fans everything that I have,” Reddick explained.

An Argument Can Be Made to Keep Everything as Is

The Jets at a minimum are giving up a third. That is a significant asset. It would behoove the Jets to maximize that by extending Reddick and keeping him in New York for the foreseeable future.

However, you could also make a strong argument that allowing Reddick to play things out would be best.

Reddick and the Jets would both be making a bet and going all in on 2024. The strongest motivating factor for a player is getting the bag. Reddick playing out the final year of his contract would mean he is at peak motivation in what is a Super Bowl or bust season for Gang Green.

If Reddick plays well he will be richly rewarded by the Jets or another NFL team. If he ditches the Jets for another team next offseason, they can get a comp pick in 2026.

That would in theory help mitigate the loss of the pick the Jets gave up to the Eagles in the trade. A true win-win scenario.

The Jets would also have the option of franchise tagging or extending Reddick themselves if he ends up having the season many project for him in 2024.