Jets Trade For $45 Million Star Pass Rusher: Report

In one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason, the New York Jets are acquiring star pass rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via X that the Jets were acquiring Reddick in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Schefter, the pick could be upgraded to a second-round pick based on playing time or sack production.

Reddick is on the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract from the Eagles. With the two sides unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, the Eagles decided to get an asset for Reddick rather than let him walk in free agency after this upcoming season.

Now, the Jets will have an established veteran pass rusher to play alongside the team’s young pass rushers in Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson.

Haason Reddick Is an NFL Star

It took Reddick some time to find his footing in the NFL. Now he’ll have an opportunity to write another chapter with the Jets as he hits his prime.

Reddick was the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals after a late pre-draft surge with the Temple Owls. He looked like a potential first-round bust early in his career, however, racking up just 7.5 sacks over his first three seasons.

However, a position switch to focus more on rushing the passer helped him have a breakout season in 2020 with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He then signed a one-year deal in 2021 to reunite with his old Temple head coach Matt Rhule, who was coaching with the Carolina Panthers. He had 11 sacks in his one season with the Panthers

Those two breakout seasons helped Reddick earn his $45 million deal with the Eagles, and he’s made the most of his time in Philadelphia. Over the last two years, he’s produced 27 sacks while earning two Pro Bowl appearances and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Reddick is in the prime of his career at 29 years old. Now, the Jets will see if what he can do in their defensive scheme, and potentially work on a long-term extension for him.

Jets Continue To Add Established Veterans

Reddick is the highlight acquisition for the Jets this offseason. However, he’s not the only established veteran the team has brought int.

The Jets have also been able to work out short-term deals with two key offensive contributors. Tyron Smith, the former left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, will be protecting the blindside of Aaron Rodgers this season. Meanwhile, Rodgers will have another weapon to throw to in wide receiver Mike Williams.

Along with a revamped offense, Jets general manager had made an effort to add another veteran pass rusher before trading for Reddick. The team had even brought in veteran Jadeveon Clowney on a visit, and were reportedly “highly motivated” to sign him to a contract.

Instead, Clowney decided to join the Panthers. Fortunately for the Jets, they’re now getting an even more explosive pass rusher in the prime of his career without having to give away too much in terms of draft capital.