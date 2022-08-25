Proposed Trade Swaps Jets’ Denzel Mims for 6-Time Pro Bowler

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade this week.

He hasn’t gotten enough playing time and wants a fresh opportunity in a new locale. We will see if general manager Joe Douglas grants his request but timing is of the essence.

By next Tuesday every NFL team must cut down their rosters from 80 players to just 53. In a perfect world, the Jets would love to have this situation figured out by then.

Here is a trade idea that could pique the interest of the green and white.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently put together a massive column that revealed one trade each NFL team should propose before the 2022 season.

Mims was featured in the story as a trade target for the Dallas Cowboys and Gang Green in exchange would receive a “late day three pick.”

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News confirmed this value saying a seventh-rounder is “most likely” and if you squint “maybe a conditional sixth” but he couldn’t see anything beyond that in any potential Mims trade.

However, if that is truly the value, the Jets might want to consider getting creative.

Another name that was featured in Kay’s column as a potential trade piece was Minnesota Vikings star safety Harrison Smith.

The 33-year-old has had a spectacular career featuring an All-Pro nomination, six Pro Bowls to his name, and quite frankly he has been one of the best defensive backs in the league.

Kay argues that at his age a steep decline is coming eventually so why not trade him “a year early rather than a year late.”

Now Mims straight up wouldn’t be enough value to get Smith back via trade. So to make this deal happen the Jets would have to attach an additional draft pick (likely in the late day two or early day three range).

This would pair Jordan Whitehead with a proven ballhawk on the backend who has 29 career interceptions.

Understandably this would be a fairly aggressive move, but one that could be the missing piece for this Jets defense.

On paper, the Smith cherry on top of this pie could make this arguably the best secondary in all of football.

The Kind of Plan We Are Looking At

At this time of year, we have seen NFL teams choose to package players, as opposed to picks in potential trades.

There are a few problem areas on the roster that the Jets could use some additional depth: offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and safety are positions that immediately come to mind.

Gang Green has starters locked in at all of those positions, however, they could improve the depth.

Mims is a player that isn’t destined for playing time this year on the Jets outside of a rash of injuries. So it might behoove them to move a disgruntled piece for something that can actually help them in 2022.

