Jets Linked to Record-Breaking QB With ‘Live Arm’

The New York Jets could look to fill their quarterback void later this offseason.

NFL analyst Connor Rogers recently said on the Badlands Podcast if he were running the shop for Gang Green he’d take a dart throw during the 2023 NFL draft at the QB spot:

“For me, it’s Hendon Hooker. I think he’s a guy who in structure can play responsible football and move a little bit. He tore his ACL so he is missing [the draft] process. He was a sixth-year senior anyway so he would have been an older prospect. I think he’s a guy that can basically redshirt his first year in the NFL and at a minimum be a long long-time backup that will flash in spot starts. Hendon Hooker in round three or four would be my answer for that.”

.@ConnorJRogers said if he was the #Jets he’d take @Vol_Football QB Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) in ‘round 3 or 4’ to develop behind a veteran quarterback, ‘he’s a guy that can come in & redshirt his 1st year & at a minimum be a longtime backup’: 🎙 Badlands @JCaporoso #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/3Wv5D48d97 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 2, 2023

Breaking Down the Jets Plan at QB

It is important to note that this potential dart throw in the draft would have to be paired with a proven veteran quarterback.

Zach Wilson is on the roster as probably a developmental QB3 and has an outside shot to be the backup quarterback but nothing more.

Beyond that, the Jets are left without answers at the game’s most important position.

The team has been adamant that they plan to land a high-priced veteran quarterback this offseason. If and when that happens that will end the QB1 debate, but the rest of the room will also have to be filled up.

Hooker could be the longterm answer at QB2 for the Jets worst case and best case perhaps he becomes the eventual QB1. Either way this investment at that price point would be a major win for the green and white.

Hooker is an extremely interesting prospect.

He just turned 25 years of age and has had a long road throughout his college football journey. One of the biggest hurdles he will have to overcome is tearing his ACL back on November 19 versus South Carolina.

When you factor in his age and his late injury, Hooker’s draft stock is going to take a major hit. Prior to the injury, he was considered a contender for the Heisman trophy and a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The ACL injury killed both of those dreams and now Herndon will have to fight a much different battle in the buildup to the draft.

Hendon Hooker Could Be a Nice Long-Term Investment by Jets

With the timing of Hooker’s ACL tear in November, it initially seemed like he may be forced to miss the entirety of his rookie season in the NFL.

However, he spoke with Pete Thamel of ESPN on Tuesday, January 31, and provided a stunning update on his recovery.

Hooker “is on track to be healthy for his opening NFL training camp in the summer.”

Prospects say things all the time that appear extremely optimistic on the surface but aren’t reality. Even if this is true, I’d imagine the Jets or any team that selects him will play things extremely cautiously.

This draft pick would be a long-term play anyway, no reason to rush him out there to potentially reinjure something.

When asked what will he look like upon his return, Hooker quickly responded, “a better version of Hendon Hooker, the best we’ve seen yet.”

In two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, Hooker showed why there has been so much hype around him:

6,080 passing yards

58 passing touchdowns to 5 interceptions

Completed 68.8 percent of his passes

If there is a better version than that coming, Hooker could prove to be one of the best steals of the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Draft Buzz described him as a prospect with a “live arm” that has the ability to deliver “tight spirals.”