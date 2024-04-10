Jets, Colts Have Mutual Interest in Draft Day Trade

The New York Jets might have found a trade partner in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Kelsey Kramer who covers Georgia Football for AtoZ Sports revealed that a source close to the program shared that the Indianapolis Colts “are a team that’s looking to trade up into the top 10” for Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.

According to Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports, the top three fits for Bowers are the Jets at pick No. 10, the Colts at pick No. 15, and the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 18.

Field Yates of ESPN revealed conversations that he has had with NFL team personnel who believe the Jets are open to trading down in the first round of April’s draft.

Mel Kiper Jr Predicted Bowers to the Jets

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor shared on social media that the green and white are the favorites to land Bowers, per the NFL Mock Draft Database.

In Mel Kiper Jr’s mock draft 4.0, he projected the Jets to snag the Georgia tight end with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

He said the Jets at pick No. 10 are the “first logical match” for Bowers in the draft.

“If the Jets are all-in around quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season, taking Bowers would give them the best chance to make a playoff run,” Kiper explained in the column posted on Wednesday, April 10. “They brought in left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses last month, which lessens the need for an immediate starter at tackle. This just makes sense.”

Kiper has released four different mock drafts this offseason. In three of the four, he has mocked Bowers to the Jets. The lone exception was mock draft 1.0 which had Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu instead.

However when Kiper appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up”, he provided some additional context to the thought process of the Jets on draft day.

“I thought about having them [the Jets] move down [but] I couldn’t find a player or a team that would move up,” Kiper said. “[They could try to] move off of [pick] 10 and get a [second rounder] back. So I think moving down if they can find a dance partner might be the best move.”

.@MelKiperESPN predicted the #Jets will take Georgia TE Brock Bowers w/ the No. 10 overall pick in his mock draft 4.0. @alanhahn asked Mel whether NYJ should go pass catcher or O-Line in the 1st round: ‘It’s a great debate. I thought about having them move down [but] I… pic.twitter.com/18QurFofWR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 10, 2024

Do the Jets Even Need Bowers?

Bowers has been among the most popular mock draft picks to the Jets this offseason.

However the question has been raised on social media, does the green and white even need Bowers?

ESPN radio host Jake Asman argued against it on social media.

“I would understand the Bowers Boys a lot more if the Jets actually had a bad TE room but Tyler Conklin is one of the most underrated players in football and Jeremy Ruckert was a 3rd round pick and has upside we will finally get to see this year. Take a WR or an OL, not a TE,” Asman said.

I would understand the Bowers Boys a lot more if the #Jets actually had a bad TE room but Tyler Conklin is one of the most underrated players in football and Jeremy Ruckert was a 3rd round pick and has upside we will finally get to see this year. Take a WR or an OL, not a TE. https://t.co/0osoTv9s6i — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) April 9, 2024

From that lens, you can see the argument for other positional groups in the first round for the Jets.

However, taking a fine-toothed comb through the position reveals plenty of flaws. The Jets’ tight end position only produced one touchdown as a whole this past season. CJ Uzomah, the player who caught that touchdown, was released earlier this offseason.

While Ruckert has shown flashes, they are merely that, flashes. In his two seasons in the league, the former Ohio State product has caught 17 receptions for 159 yards and zero scores.

There is an argument to be made the Jets can survive with the current group that they have. However, you can also make an argument that you could upgrade the position this offseason.