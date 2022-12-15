Jets Provide Worrisome Update on Quinnen Williams vs Lions

The New York Jets logged their second practice of Week 15 on December 15 and a few key starters were nowhere to be found.

New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley provided the injury update, tweeting: “Jets QB Mike White and DT Quinnen Williams have not been seen during the practice available to the media… Also haven’t seen WR Corey Davis either. DL John Franklin-Myers is back from his illness.”

Jets Injuries: Latest on Quinnen Williams & Mike White

"I Feel Good" | Mike White Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL QB Mike White speaks to the media on Thursday, December 15, 2022 ahead of Detroit week. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-12-15T19:32:58Z

Now before you get too bent out of shape about White, his absence appears to be precautionary and rest related. SNY’s Connor Hughes relayed that “Mike LaFleur says Mike White didn’t look impacted at all throwing the ball in team drills at practice yesterday.” Adding that this is a “good sign” and White “should be good to go.”

Later, White confirmed as much during his press conference, guaranteeing that he’ll be out there versus the Detroit Lions.

“I feel good,” the Jets starter told reporters, noting that he’s dealing with “general soreness from playing football.” When asked, he voiced that there is “no” doubt in his mind that he’ll be out there on Sunday.

Back to Williams, head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear that the superstar defensive tackle would be 50-50 all week after suffering a calf injury in Buffalo. The more days he misses, the less likely it is that “Big Q” suits up against Detroit.

The same could be said for Davis, as the veteran wideout attempts to work his way back from a concussion. First, he’ll need to pass the NFL’s mandated concussion protocol, and part of that process involves registering a practice with the team.

Keep in mind that Week 16 is also a short week for New York, who face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the following Thursday night. That means any injury concerns could easily turn into a two-week absence over this nine-day stretch of practices and games.

With Williams and Davis trending south in Week 15, the only positives on the injury front are White and Franklin-Myers, who both appear to be good to go versus the Lions.