Jets Provide Injury Update on Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert

The New York Jets rookie class has been the talk of training camp so far, although one notable piece has been missing in action — tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

The Ohio State product made a great impression with NYJ faithful right from the get-go, as a Long Island native and lifelong Jets fan. On draft night, his family even started the unmistakable “J-E-T-S” chant.

The best draft reaction video belongs to NYJ 3rd round TE Jeremy Ruckert's dad. pic.twitter.com/9H93sl4k8g — Alan Seslowsky (@AlanSeslowsky) May 2, 2022

Unfortunately, Ruckert has yet to take the field after a foot injury at the Senior Bowl back in February. The Jets were aware of this ailment when they selected the tight end but fans are still itching to see the local success story and hopeful TE of the future catch his first pass from Zach Wilson.

I’m pleased to announce, that day may finally be within reach.

Ruckert Activated From NFI List

The Jets have an off day on August 4, but Ruckert should resume football activities when they return on Friday the 5th. After head coach Robert Saleh hinted that he might be close on August 3, the organization did reveal that both the rookie and veteran running back Tevin Coleman have officially been placed on the active roster.

RB Tevin Coleman and TE Jeremy Ruckert have been added to the active roster. 📰 https://t.co/w1oyTO0iGt pic.twitter.com/G6doqT4mms — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2022

“I don’t want to jinx it,” Saleh began, “we’re hoping that he clears everything today to start football activity. No promises but that’s kind of the direction he’s headed.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh says ‘I don’t want to jinx it’ but says we are hoping TE Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) ‘clears everything today to start football activities. No promises but that’s the direction he’s headed’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/Zy6BlHTSbr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 3, 2022

That doesn’t mean Ruckert will hop right into the offense next to Wilson and the first-team offensive line. Saleh generally likes to give his players a few days to ramp back up before thrusting them into team drills — one — and the rookie also has a lot to learn, stuck behind veterans C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin on the depth chart.

Having said that, this is the first necessary step in getting another promising prospect back into the swing of things.

