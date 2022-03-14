Jaguars Poach Away Jets Free Agent With Massive Contract: Report

It was inevitable, but still sad when it actually came to fruition.

The New York Jets lost defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency shortly after the start of the legal tampering period.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jacksonville handed him a three-year deal worth over $30 million with 66 percent of that fully guaranteed ($20 million).

The Bag Was Certainly Secured





Late last week Garafolo said on Good Morning Football on the NFL Network to watch out for Foley being an “eight-figure guy” and he was certainly a man of his word.

Fatukasi landed an unbelievable deal from a team that is clearly willing to spend.

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The Jaguars threw an unbelievable amount of money at former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, but they didn’t stop there.

The #Jaguars are in agreement on a long-term deal with standout LB Foye Oluokun, per @ajv. A former 6th rounder from Yale(!) hits it big. He gets 3 years, $45M with upside to $46.5M. There is $28M fully guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Jacksonville also nearly reset the linebacker market with a stunning $45 million contract featuring over $28 million in guarantees to secure linebacker Foye Oluokun.

The #Jaguars are finalizing a deal with former Washington 5× Pro Bowl G Brandon Scherff, per @AdamSchefter. Doug Pederson is in and building the trenches for Trevor Lawrence. Expect big numbers here. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2022

On top of all of those, the Jaguars sent a large duffel bag full of cash to the Brandon Scherff residence.

If Foley was going to get paid by anyone, glad to see it was a team who was willing to be a little loosey-goosey with their funds.

An NFL career is only so long, you have to get your money while you can get it.

This is a developing story we’ll provide more details as they become available.

