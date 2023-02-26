Jets Urged to Add Rival Who Is Expected to Sign $50 Million Contract

The New York Jets could enter enemy territory this offseason to fill one of the voids on the roster.

Analyst Joe Caporoso on the Badlands podcast revealed who he’d like to see Gang Green go after in free agency.

“I keep mentioning him and everybody rolls their eyes at me but can you go get Jakobi Meyers? He is a guy that is always open, seems to catch everything, and you’d weaken a division rival.”

LOVED this line via @JCaporoso on Badlands, "you gotta get a new toy to go w/ your new quarterback." Some potential names discussed for #Jets: 🏈 Odell Beckham Jr

🏈 Jakobi Meyers

🏈 DJ Chark

🏈 Courtland Sutton

🏈 Chris Godwin

🏈 Michael Thomas

🏈 Keenan Allen

🏈 Allen Lazard pic.twitter.com/qAr7l2sXTy — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 23, 2023

Jakobi Meyers Is Expected to Get Paid Handsomely in Free Agency

The 26-year-old originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2019.

The former NC State product has slowly and methodically carved out a very nice career for himself in the pros. In 60 games Meyers has caught 235 receptions for 2,758 receiving yards and has hauled in eight touchdowns.

After four years in New England, Meyers is expected to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career.

Spotrac’s market value projections expect him to sign a four-year deal for $50 million on the open market. That would average out to $12.5 million per season, making him the No. 27 highest-paid receiver in football, per Over The Cap.

Although he could make even more money than that.

According to Patriots beat writer Mike Reiss of ESPN, a comparable deal for Meyers considering his statistical production could be the one that Hunter Renfrow signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. That was a two-year deal for $32 million and featured over $21 million in guarantees.

However, with the recent explosion of the wide receiver market, Meyers might set his sights even higher than that deal.

Reiss said the $72 million deal that Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars “might project as a closer range for Meyers’ eventual payday.”

Reiss admitted that how a market develops for a player can be “unpredictable” but if Meyers lands a contract similar to the ones discussed he could be looking at an average annual salary in the $15 million to $20 million range.

That would place Meyers in the No. 12 to No. 24 range among the highest-paid wideouts in football, per Over The Cap.

A Jakobi Meyers Potential Jets Signing Is Interesting

The wide receiver position hasn’t been talked enough about as a possible need for the Jets.

“I think the Jets are definitely going to move on from Corey Davis. I think they’re probably going to move on from Braxton Berrios,” Caporoso said on the Badlands podcast. “I’ve seen enough of Denzel Mims for one lifetime. They can cut or trade him or whatever, I don’t think he can play here, unfortunately.”

If all of that were to transpire this offseason suddenly there would be a lot more questions than answers at the wideout spot.

I like the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver. I really love the thought of taking away one of the Patriots’ best offensive weapons. However, what I don’t like at all is the price.

It seems like he is going to get paid this offseason and that’s great for him personally. In his four-year career to date, Meyers has made $5.75 million in career earnings, per Reiss. This offseason he is set to receive life-altering money whether that is from the Patriots or someone else.

One thing that could potentially help the Jets’ efforts in recruiting a new wide receiver to the team this offseason is getting a quarterback.

Gang Green has been connected to a bunch of sexy options at the quarterback spot this offseason and if they actually land one of those big names that could lead to a new toy.

Wide receivers love playing with proven quarterbacks. Maybe a talented wideout would be willing to come to New York a little cheaper than other places depending on who the quarterback is.