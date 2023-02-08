‘Worst Case Scenario’ Could Lead Jets to Former No. 1 Pick QB in 2023

There is a worst-case scenario that exists this offseason that features the New York Jets missing out on all of their targets at the quarterback position.

If that transpires where could Gang Green turn?

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic documented some of those options in a column that was released on Wednesday, February 8.

One of the names prominently featured was New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston.

A Former No. 1 Overall Pick Could Be Option for Jets at QB

Rosenblatt said Winston’s arm talent is “undeniable” but raised serious concerns about his durability and turnover issues.

The former Florida State product hasn’t completed a full season since 2019. In 86 career games, Winston has thrown 96 interceptions and has fumbled the ball 55 times.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the last three with the Saints.

Winston got hurt during the 2022 season losing his job to veteran Andy Dalton and never got it back.

The 29-year-old is the definition of a gunslinger. While he has a ton of turnovers on his resume he balances it out with a lot of big plays.

In eight NFL seasons, Winston has thrown for over 21,840 passing yards, registered 139 touchdown passes, and completed 61.3 percent of his passes.

The Path for Jameis Winston to New York

Winston is technically still under contract through the 2023 season.

He has a $15.6 million cap hit and if the Saints decided to move on they’d have to eat $11.2 million in dead money.

Rosenblatt mentioned that New Orleans would have to cut or trade him this offseason for him to enter the pool of available players.

One of the main reasons that could come to fruition is the team’s pursuit of a new QB1.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints have been granted permission to host veteran quarterback Derek Carr for a visit to their team facilities.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport labeled the Saints as the “frontrunner” for Derek Carr. They are the only team so far that has been granted permission to both speak with him and host him for a visit.

"The Saints are the frontrunner for Derek Carr and it's a place that would make a ton of sense for him" ~ @RapSheet#PMSinAZ #Saints pic.twitter.com/bbAoiaOqvV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

The fact that the Saints are even exploring a possible Carr acquisiton seems to hint that Winston isn’t long for New Orleans.

If they actually go through with a trade or a future free agent signing then it seems likely that Winston will ultimately shake free of his contract.

Obviously, the former FSU product wouldn’t be a top option for the Jets, but he could be a nice fallback plan if other pursuits don’t go their way.

What Winston lacks in consistency he more than makes up for with explosive plays. A lot about the quarterback market is unknown but one thing is guaranteed with Winston under center a roller coaster ride.

It’s not hard to imagine what that rocket launcher of an arm could do with Garrett Wilson on the receiving end in 2023.