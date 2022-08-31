Giants Steal Away Promising Jets Youngster off Waivers: Report

The New York Jets lost a key cog in their secondary.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the New York Giants have claimed defensive back Jason Pinnock off of waivers.
ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!
Switching of the Guard
The Jets surprisingly cut Pinnock during the initial 53-man roster set up on Tuesday, August 30.
When head coach Robert Saleh spoke about it after practice he said the decision “was very hard.”
“He has a lot of talent, a bright future ahead of him, and we’re hoping we get him back obviously from a practice squad standpoint. With the waiver wire, you’re always playing roster roulette.”
Gang Green was hoping to sneak Pinnock through waivers and get him on their practice squad. The former Pittsburgh product originally entered the league as the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round of last year’s draft.
Since he has less than four years of service time in the NFL, Pinnock was subject to waivers. That meant if any of the other 31 NFL teams put in a claim for him, they’d add him to their 53-man roster.
Saleh and the Jets played a game of chance and they lost. One of the benefits Big Blue had is getting an up-close look at him during joint practice last week and of course the preseason game.
Apparently that was enough to catch their eye and if he has any level of success in the league, the Jets may have some major levels of regret here.
Flurry of Other Moves
Several of the Jets roster cuts were immediately claimed off of waivers:
Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was claimed off of waivers by the Atlanta Falcons. Saleh said that several players on the Jets could make their roster and he wasn’t kidding.
Prior to dumping him, the former USC product garnered some trade interest on the market but nothing came of it.
Former starting Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry is heading to the desert after being claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. He was another surprise cut that was in line to be the primary slot corner backup on the roster in 2022.
Additionally, on the defensive side of the ball, they lost linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips to the Baltimore Ravens. Interestingly that is the same opponent Gang Green will open the season against on Sunday, September 11.
Also, the Jets’ tight end room was deep enough to have a ton of NFL talent. That was proven as Trevon Wesco was claimed by the Chicago Bears, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Seattle Seahawks claimed former undrafted free agent Isaiah Dunn off of waivers as well. There were also reports that he garnered trade interest from several teams, but ultimately a move couldn’t be agreed to.
One more claim came in the secondary, Rachad Wildgoose was snagged by the Washington Commanders. The Jets originally stole this young man off of the Buffalo Bills practice squad last season.
Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!
READ NEXT: Jets Completely Blow up Safety Room, Hints at Bigger Move