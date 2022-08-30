Jets Completely Blow up Safety Room, Hints at Bigger Move

The New York Jets have just completely blown up their safety room ahead of final roster cuts.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network shared a shocker on Twitter that Gang Green has cut loose former draft pick, Jason Pinnock.

New York Jets cutting former fifth-round safety Jason Pinnock and he could be claimed off waivers with with how he performed, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2022

At that moment in time, it briefly seemed like veteran Will Parks won the battle for that last safety spot, instead, he ended up getting cut.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed the news on Twitter:

What the Flying Hoot?

The only natural reaction to these pair of moves is what in the flying heck is going on?

Of course with this flurry of moves, the Jets still have a former third-round pick, Ashtyn Davis, on the roster.

He has underwhelmed according to a variety of reports over the offseason, but he is a super athletic piece of clay that has a ton of potential.

However, beyond that, where will the Jets turn to now at the safety position?

This could be a strong hint that a much larger move is at play here. The Jets still have the No. 4 overall priority in the waiver wire, thanks to their horrific 2021 season. NFL teams are slotted according to the latest draft order

There is always the possibility of a trade as well.

Stunning News

Pinnock was the biggest surprise of the two cuts. While he wasn’t likely slotted for a starting role on this team in 2022, it seemed like he was the future at the position.

After having multiple conversations with insiders and people around the Jets, they seemed to indicate that Pinnock was a potential 2023 starter at safety.

The 23-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was drafted as a cornerback but made the transition last season to safety where he would have more opportunities to play.

Throughout training camp, he has proven to be a fast study, but despite those advances, he was still cut.

While on the other side of the coin Parks has played magnificently for the Jets this offseason.

He joined the team in late December and made the most of his opportunities. According to Pro Football Focus, Parks did well in every possible category:

78.7 overall grade

72.8 run defense grade

76.9 coverage grade

Parks has been a guy that has been slept on by the fan base but has proven to be a nice cog in the room.

However, he was also released which left many of us on social media scratching our heads. Again we have to see how the dust settles to truly understand what is at work here for the Jets, but this right now is a very unsettling situation at the safety position.

